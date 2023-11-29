Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit is a Switch timed exclusive for Batman: Arkham Knight

It looks like the batsuit from The Batman is real and coming to Batman: Arkham Knight for the Arkham Trilogy collection. The suit will be a timed exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the collection, with other platforms getting it sometime later.

As reported by GamesRadar, a new trailer for Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch was shared on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. The Robert Pattinson batsuit appears at the end of the trailer, showing the latest iteration of Batman diving off a building. It’s very fitting that the tagline “become vengeance” appears as the batsuit is finally revealed.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy brings together all three Batman games that were developed by Rocksteady. The collection contains every piece of DLC for each game, including all the additional suits and challenges. The trailer gives a glimpse at how well the game runs on Nintendo Switch and highlights the critical acclaim of the Arkham trilogy. Batman: Arkham Asylum will be on the Switch cartridge, while Arkham City and Arkham Knight will need to be downloaded onto the console. This will be a fully native version, not a cloud game.

The new batsuit appears exactly as it did in Matt Reeve’s The Batman, with the bat symbol on Bruce’s chest looking like the batarang he uses in the film. While Batman fans will be happy to see the suit officially confirmed, there is no indication of when it might be available on other consoles. An update on the Epic Games Store for Batman: Arkham Knight mentioned the suit before it was removed entirely.

The Arkham Trilogy is set to release on Dec. 1, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, it will keep fans of Rocksteady busy while the studio continues work on its next game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.