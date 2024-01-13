Reverse: 1999 Tooth Fairy guide: Best build, Psychubes, Teams

Tooth Fairy might be a very fresh addition to the Reverse: 1999’s character roster, but that didn’t stop her from quickly catapulting into a fan favorite.

With an amazing character design, haunting lore, and useful abilities, it’s no surprise that this greenhorn turned into such a hit with the playerbase and an instant addition to Reverse 1999‘s S-Tier characters. But not everyone who plays her knows how to utilize Tooth Fairy to her highest potential. Luckily, you’ve got us to help you with that.

How to play Tooth Fairy in Reverse 1999 She’s really not that tough to pilot. Image via Bluepoch Tooth Fairy stands out as an exceptional healer and support character in the game, showcasing a well-rounded and effective kit. Each of her abilities complements the others, ensuring that every turn contributes to healing, debuffing, or dealing damage. Her versatility makes her impactful and valuable in various situations. In terms of support, Tooth Fairy’s consistent ability to reduce critical resist and critical defense makes her an asset to any main damage dealer in Reverse 1999. Particularly for crit-centric main DPS characters like Regulus, Tooth Fairy becomes indispensable. With two different methods to apply the debuff—Confusion and Baby Teeth—she maintains a high uptime on these effects, remaining a potent threat throughout the entire game.

On the healing front, Lullaby proves to be a robust team-wide healing skill with immediate effects. The scaling of this skill off her attack stat, rather than HP, allows Tooth Fairy to balance strong damage-dealing capabilities with high healing output. Moreover, her healing triggers the spawn of Baby Teeth through her passive, creating a positive feedback loop for both damage and healing.

Despite her strengths, Tooth Fairy has notable drawbacks, primarily her low health and vulnerability against opponents with high critical defensive stats. Her susceptibility to taking a few hits before being taken out is mitigated by the timely use of Lullaby, even in situations that might not seem dire. When facing enemies with high critical resist or defense, Tooth Fairy’s debuffs become less effective, requiring a more strategic approach in such encounters.

How to get Tooth Fairy’s Insight III Tooth Fairy’s skill repertoire includes the impactful Inheritance skill called “Baby Tooth Collector.” This skill not only activates the coveted Baby Teeth effect but also facilitates the recovery of ten percent of all missing HP for team members. Additionally, Tooth Fairy enjoys the initial benefit of gaining two extra Baby Teeth Effects when stepping into the battle arena. Obtaining the sought-after Insight III requires the following resources: 200,000 units of Sharpodonty

16 Tome of Starlit Ascent

6 Wyrmling Skeleton

3 Golden Fleece

The Baby Teeth effect proves to be a strategic asset, as it imposes a significant -15 percent reduction on enemy critical resist and defense. This reduction not only weakens enemies but also exposes them to vulnerabilities during a battle, enhancing Tooth Fairy’s overall combat effectiveness.

Best stats to build for Tooth Fairy in Reverse 1999 When crafting Tooth Fairy’s perfect build and Resonate, it’s crucial to prioritize three key stats: 1) Attack: In most scenarios, attack should take precedence. Tooth Fairy’s attack stat determines the damage output of both Empty Gums and her Ultimate. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in enhancing the healing effect of Lullaby. A higher attack stat ensures more impactful hits and increased healing capabilities.

2) Critical Rate: Tooth Fairy benefits significantly from consistent critical hits, especially to trigger Purify through her Ultimate. Pairing her ability to debuff opponents and reduce their critical resist with a naturally high critical rate is essential. This combination allows for a steady stream of critical hits, making it crucial to prioritize increasing the critical rate. 3) Critical Damage: To maximize the impact of consistent critical hits, boosting the critical damage stat becomes essential. By landing crits at a consistent pace, especially with the assistance of her debuffing capabilities, increasing critical damage ensures that each critical hit delivers a more substantial blow. This synergy capitalizes on Tooth Fairy’s ability to lower critical resist and amplify damage output.

Best psychubes for Tooth Fairy in Reverse 1999 One of your top choices. Screengrab via Dot Esports Similar to Skills, psychubes are crucial for a character’s overall performance in Reverse 1999. Even for a character like Tooth Fairy, who might be considered weak in terms of damage output, leveraging these psychubes can significantly boost her combat efficiency. Now, let’s delve into Tooth Fairy’s best-suited psychubes and see how they contribute to her natural abilities.

6-star psychubes

Beyond Wonderland

Undoubtedly, Tooth Fairy finds her pinnacle psychube in Reverse 1999 with Beyond Wonderland. This powerhouse grants the wielder impressive benefits at its maximum level, boasting a significant boost of 350 attack, 2600 HP, 150 reality defense, and 160 mental defense. Moreover, it sweetens the deal with a ten percent bonus to HP, enhancing survivability.

Notably, after the carrier employs a debuff incantation, Beyond Wonderland kicks in with a three percent healing rate increase, stacking up to four times for an impressive 12 percent healing rate buff. As if that’s not enough, the psychube also throws in a seven percent boost to the carrier’s critical rate. In essence, Beyond Wonderland caters to all aspects of Tooth Fairy’s needs. It enhances her healing capabilities while enabling damage output and applying confusion, aligning seamlessly with her crit-lowering playstyle. Additionally, it augments her critical rate, making the cleanse from her Ultimate more dependable.

When compared to other psychube options, Beyond Wonderland stands out as the unrivaled choice for elevating Tooth Fairy’s overall prowess and potential, transforming her into a formidable healer and crit support. If you’re fortunate enough to get your hands on Beyond Wonderland, there’s little reason to go for any other Psychube when it comes to Tooth Fairy.

Thunderous Applause Thunderous Applause is a fine psychube option for Tooth Fairy. It offers a 14 to 16 percent critical rate increase on its activation, potentially improving healing and ultimate abilities, but may reduce overall healing efficiency by shifting focus away from enhancement. While this psychube is geared more towards main damage dealers, it is excellent for ensuring that you can consistently get off the cleanse from Song for the Bad Tooth as it gives you an easy way to raise your crit rate outside of confusion.

That Inquisitive Dear In the absence of Beyond Wonderland, you can harness the full potential of the That Inquisitive Dear psychube. This powerhouse primarily focuses on healing, providing recovery not only for the character wielding it but also for her teammates. This invaluable psychube extends the staying power of all allies during combat, offering an extra 18 percent healing upon activation. The magic of That Inquisitive Dear comes to life when paired with the ability to heal whenever you afflict an enemy with a debuff. This synergy transforms the character’s primary attack skill into an additional source of healing, turning every offensive move into a strategic play for sustained health.

5-star psychubes Laughter and Laughter In the world of Reverse 1999, the top-tier 5-star psychube for Tooth Fairy is none other than Laughter and Laughter. This stellar choice takes center stage, offering a remarkable ability to grant her a three percent healing boost at the start of each round, stacking up to four times at Amplification level 1. Adding to its allure, Laughter and Laughter also conveniently reduces the damage she takes by ten percent at level 60, further enhancing her survivability during intense battles. This psychube proves to be a strategic cornerstone for those who prioritize both healing prowess and damage mitigation in their Tooth Fairy build.

Tomorrow Also For those content with Tooth Fairy’s default healing and willing to trade potential gains in recovery for a boost in damage output, Tomorrow Also stands out as a top choice. This psychube steps into the spotlight by elevating her critical damage by a notable 20 percent at level 60. Additionally, at Amplification level 1, it enhances the critical rate of her Ultimate by ten percent. If you’re keen on maximizing Tooth Fairy’s offensive capabilities without compromising her healing foundation, Tomorrow Also emerges as a compelling option in your arsenal.

Best teammates for Tooth Fairy in Reverse 1999

The right teammates for this support is crucial. Image via Bluepoch



Tooth Fairy makes an excellent addition to team compositions that possess characters with a good balance of damage output and critical chance. Tooth Fairy finds formidable partners in Regulus and Eagle, creating a dynamic duo that thrives on Tooth Fairy’s knack for weakening foes with critical debuffs. This synergy enhances their damage output significantly, capitalizing on Tooth Fairy’s debuffing prowess to increase the chances of landing critical hits.

Teaming up with Lilya and Voyager also proves to be an excellent strategy. Lilya contributes by boosting Tooth Fairy’s critical rate, aligning seamlessly with the crit debuffing capabilities. On the other hand, Voyager not only elevates her critical rate but also provides durability, forming a harmonious synergy with Tooth Fairy’s healing and debuffing attributes.