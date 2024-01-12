Reverse: 1999 tier list: Best characters ranked ahead of Version 1.3

The best team just before the next update.

Sonetto from Reverse 1999 striking a pose
Sonetto is a great buffer. Image via Bluepoch

Reverse: 1999 immediately caught my attention, even though I don’t typically like gacha games. Sure, I loved the time periods, the gloomy aesthetics, and surprisingly good voice acting, but what really sealed the deal for me was APPLe. I mean, it’s an Apple with a bowtie. I’m sold.

Nonetheless, this is still a gacha game at its core, and that means that some characters are just better than others. Without further ado, here is my tier list of the best Reverse: 1999 fighters.

Reverse: 1999 Character tier list

Pickles resting on his mat from Reverse: 1999
Pickles from Reverse: 1999. Image via Bluepoch

Just like most Gacha games, there are plenty of characters in this game. So many that I’m not going to bother listing them all. Instead, I’ll only list the ones I currently use, or used to use for a good while before replacing them. If you don’t see a character on this list, that’s probably because they haven’t made a good enough impression on me (not even APPLe, as much as I love that… fruit). 

Reverse: 1999 S-tier Characters

CharacterNote
An-an LeeHer Amazing buffs shield and increases damage for the rest of the party. She can even turn lousy characters into great damage dealers
Tooth FairyHer Lullaby ability is probably the best heal in the game
JessicaShe has two poison attacks that do an absolute ton of damage
PicklesThis good boy does decent mental damage and buffs damage for your entire party
BkornblumeHer Prying Ear debuffs all enemies, and her Watch Your Sleeves attack does extra damage to debuffed enemies
SothebyShe can cause a mass debuff and heal the entire party—and I just love using her
CenturionSure, his mass attack isn’t great, but his single-target attack is just too good

Reverse: 1999 A-tier Characters

Melania tipping her hat while another character is lying in the background
Melania from Reverse: 1999. Image via Bluepoch
CharacterNote
EternityAmazing if you are fighting against enemies that are weak to Mineral damage. Otherwise, a great DPS
LilyaReally powerful Reality attacks make her an awesome DPS
RegulusConsidering you get her pretty early in the game for free, it’s amazing how good her attacks are
A – KnightJust like his name suggests, A – Knight is destined to sit in this tier as a great damage dealer
Medicine PocketThe higher her attack, the more she heals. Can be an extremely powerful healer when fully upgraded
CharlieBecomes a great Star damage dealer once you upgrade her a little
SonettoSonetto was my main buffer before I got better characters. Even after I got them, I still use her occasionally
Balloon PartyNot only is she cute, but she also has great counter abilities that heal the party

Reverse: 1999 B-tier Characters

Toothfairy with braces from Reverse: 1999
Tooth Fairy just creeps me out. Image via Bluepoch
CharacterNote
DruvisI know a lot of people like her, but I never found her petrify attack to be that useful
XUnless I was fighting against buffed enemies, I never really used X that much 
DikkeAn OK healer that also has some neat attacks. Unfortunately, I never found much use for him
EagleI used to use him before I drew Jessica. Decent Plant damage but nothing too impressive
TennantI really loved her Shield before I got better buffers. I still use her from time to time, maybe because I love her hat
HorrorpediaHorrorpedia is like a reversed Bkornblume. He debuffs enemies and then does extra damage to them. Great if you don’t have other buffer characters
La SourceI used her until I got Medicine Pocket. Very decent healer during early game

If you are short on pulls, we have some Reverse: 1999 reward codes that might help you out. Good luck and have fun.

