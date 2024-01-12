Reverse: 1999 tier list: Best characters ranked ahead of Version 1.3

Reverse: 1999 immediately caught my attention, even though I don’t typically like gacha games. Sure, I loved the time periods, the gloomy aesthetics, and surprisingly good voice acting, but what really sealed the deal for me was APPLe. I mean, it’s an Apple with a bowtie. I’m sold.

Nonetheless, this is still a gacha game at its core, and that means that some characters are just better than others. Without further ado, here is my tier list of the best Reverse: 1999 fighters.

Reverse: 1999 Character tier list

Pickles from Reverse: 1999. Image via Bluepoch

Just like most Gacha games, there are plenty of characters in this game. So many that I’m not going to bother listing them all. Instead, I’ll only list the ones I currently use, or used to use for a good while before replacing them. If you don’t see a character on this list, that’s probably because they haven’t made a good enough impression on me (not even APPLe, as much as I love that… fruit).

Reverse: 1999 S-tier Characters

Character Note An-an Lee Her Amazing buffs shield and increases damage for the rest of the party. She can even turn lousy characters into great damage dealers Tooth Fairy Her Lullaby ability is probably the best heal in the game Jessica She has two poison attacks that do an absolute ton of damage Pickles This good boy does decent mental damage and buffs damage for your entire party Bkornblume Her Prying Ear debuffs all enemies, and her Watch Your Sleeves attack does extra damage to debuffed enemies Sotheby She can cause a mass debuff and heal the entire party—and I just love using her Centurion Sure, his mass attack isn’t great, but his single-target attack is just too good

Reverse: 1999 A-tier Characters

Melania from Reverse: 1999. Image via Bluepoch

Character Note Eternity Amazing if you are fighting against enemies that are weak to Mineral damage. Otherwise, a great DPS Lilya Really powerful Reality attacks make her an awesome DPS Regulus Considering you get her pretty early in the game for free, it’s amazing how good her attacks are A – Knight Just like his name suggests, A – Knight is destined to sit in this tier as a great damage dealer Medicine Pocket The higher her attack, the more she heals. Can be an extremely powerful healer when fully upgraded Charlie Becomes a great Star damage dealer once you upgrade her a little Sonetto Sonetto was my main buffer before I got better characters. Even after I got them, I still use her occasionally Balloon Party Not only is she cute, but she also has great counter abilities that heal the party

Reverse: 1999 B-tier Characters

Tooth Fairy just creeps me out. Image via Bluepoch

Character Note Druvis I know a lot of people like her, but I never found her petrify attack to be that useful X Unless I was fighting against buffed enemies, I never really used X that much Dikke An OK healer that also has some neat attacks. Unfortunately, I never found much use for him Eagle I used to use him before I drew Jessica. Decent Plant damage but nothing too impressive Tennant I really loved her Shield before I got better buffers. I still use her from time to time, maybe because I love her hat Horrorpedia Horrorpedia is like a reversed Bkornblume. He debuffs enemies and then does extra damage to them. Great if you don’t have other buffer characters La Source I used her until I got Medicine Pocket. Very decent healer during early game

If you are short on pulls, we have some Reverse: 1999 reward codes that might help you out. Good luck and have fun.