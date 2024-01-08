All confirmed Reverse: 1999 gift packs and rewards for version 1.3 Journey to Mor Pankh

Reverse: 1999 version 1.3, dubbed Journey to Mor Pankh, will feature all-new events, new characters, and new rewards you can get simply from participating in the events. There will also be new items in the Shop and Gift Packs you can purchase as well.

Here are the details covering the gift packs available with Reverse: 1999’s Journey to Mor Pankh update.

Reverse: 1999 version 1.3 rewards and gift packs

The garment is perfect for this event. You need to upgrade Decibel to 30 to unlock the Collector's Edition. The Dipa Festival revolves around lights. The packs range from $1.99 to $49.99

During version 1.3’s Journey to Mor Pankh, there will be various events you can participate in to earn rewards. However, you must complete specific tasks at various events or purchase the gift packs to get them.

Time-Limited Seasonal Challenge: Uttu Flash Gathering the First Epic event

Eligibility: You must complete the story Nouvelles et Textes Pour Rien

Rewards: Leilani’s garment (The Adventure on The Mountains), a limited Portrait, a Crystal Casket, and growth materials.

Duration: From Feb. 8 to Feb. 29.

Mysterious Waves event

Eligibility: You must complete the story In Our Time

Rewards: Growth materials and Picrasma Candy .

Duration: Feb. 22 to Feb. 29.

Roar Jukebox Caravan Music event

Eligibility: Level up Decibel by completing Roar Jukebox tasks.

Rewards: To get Matilda's Limited Garment, the Genius' Holiday, you must unlock the Collector's Edition. To get a limited portrait, Picrasma Candy, and Clear Drop, you must unlock the Deluxe Edition.

Duration: Jan. 18 to Feb. 26.

Visitor’s of the South: Garment Shop

Items: Visitors to the South Series Garments: The Young Dog and The Sea – Pickles, and Visitors to the South Series Garments: Roaming in Delhi – Tennant

Duration: Jan. 18 to Feb. 29

Dipa Festival: Sign-in event

Eligibility: Complete the main story 1st.01

Dipa Festival One task: Sign in for seven days to get seven Unilogs

Dipa Festival One duration: Jan. 18 to Feb. 8

Dipa Festival Two task: Sign in for seven days to get seven Unilogs

Dipa Festival Two duration: Feb. 8 to Feb. 29

Spring Greetings: Sign-in event

Eligibility: Complete the main story 1st.01 .

. Rewards: Log in every day of the event to get 500 Clear Drops.

to get 500 Clear Drops. Duration: Feb. 9 to Feb. 16.

Dipa Festival: Wilderness shop packs

Items: Wilderness theme packs will be available in the Wilderness shop.

Duration: Jan. 18 to Feb. 29.

Journey to Mor Pankh gift packs

Duration: Jan. 18 to Feb. 29 (unless otherwise stated).

Purchase restrictions: Each pack can only be purchased twice.

Twinkle of the Stars pack: $1.99 Two Unilogs and one Picrasma Candy.

Trials of the Stars pack: $14.99 980 Crystal Drops, four Unilogs, and three Thoughts in Entirety.

Gift from the Vitality pack: $49.99 1,500 Clear Drops, 20 Unilogs, one Gluttony, one Crystal Casket, 100,000 Sharpodonty, 150,000 Dust, and 20 Delicate Insight Casket.

Gift from the Awakening pack: $29.99 1,200 Clear Drops, 12 Unilogs, one Crystal Casket, and 15 MF Polarization

Gift from the Seedling pack: $4.99 Four Unilogs, one Picrasma Candy, five Moments of Dissonance, and 30,000 Sharpodonty.

Grace of the Dipa Festival pack one: $6.99 Duration: Jan. 18 and Feb. 8 Items: 500 Clear Drops, two Platinum Ouija, four Delicate Insight Caskets, five Fine Insight Caskets, six Simple Insight Caskets, 20,000 Sharpodonty, 30,000 Dust, and one Picrasma Candy.

Grace of the Dipa Festival pack two: $6.99 Duration: Feb. 8 to Feb. 29 Items: 500 Clear Drops, two Silver Bullets, four Delicate Insight Caskets, five Fine Insight Caskets, six Simple Insight Caskets, 20,000 Sharpodonty, 30,000 Dust, and one Picrasma Candy.

Primavera pack: $24.99 Duration: Feb. 8 to Feb. 29 Items: 10 Unilogs, 1,000 Clear Drops, one Crystal Casket, and 50 Thoughts in Entirety

Primavera sale pack: $37.99 Duration: Feb. 8 to Feb. 29 Items: 10 Unilogs, 2,000 Clear Drops, one Gluttony, 80 Thoughts in Entirety, 15 Delicate Insight Caskets, and 15 Fine Insight Caskets

Seven days of Spring pack: $7.99 Duration: Feb. 8 to Feb. 29 Obtain the following items after purchasing the pack: one Unilog and one Picrasma Candy. Claim the following items via mail over the following six days: one Unilog and one Picrasma Candy.



During version 1.3, Journey to Mor Pankh, there are several rewards you can get simply by playing the game, and others you can get by purchasing the packs. But these are all the confined rewards and gift packs available in Journey to Mor Pankh, starting Jan. 18.