Reverse: 1999 Version 1.3 release date: Journey to Mor Pankh coming in January

With every Reverse: 1999 content update, there are new events, rewards, storylines, and characters, and the same can be said for version 1.3, Journey to Mor Pankh, which will go live sooner than players might expect.

Here’s when we are expecting the version 1.3 update for Reverse 1999 to land and what it will contain.

Reverse: 1999 Version 1.3 Journey to Mor Pankh release date

Kaalaa Baunaa is a six-star Mineral summons. Image via Reverse 1999 on Twitter

You can enjoy all the new content coming to Reverse: 1999 via version 1.3’s Journey to Mor Pankh from Jan. 18, 2024. There will be two versions you can participate in—Story Mode and Hard Mode—and they begin on the following days:

Story mode : From Jan. 18 to Feb. 26, 2024 at 3:59am CT

: From Jan. 18 to Feb. 26, 2024 at 3:59am CT Hard Mode: From Jan. 25 at 4am CT to Feb. 26 at 4am EST

In this new update, you will experience a tale from a southern land from far away. On the eve of the Dipa Festival, a meteor shower charges towards the planet, and it’s up to you to stop this disaster from happening. During this tale, you will enjoy several new events, from logging in daily to upgrading Decibel to obtain rewards, new garments, and theme packs. You can purchase gift packs with real-world money, ranging from $1.99 to $37.99. However, you don’t need to buy these packs to enjoy the new content.

Journey to Mor Pankh will also bring three new summonable characters, and they include:

Sharmane: Six-star Beast: Obtained through the Summon Event, Back to Where Snow Thaws, banner.

Kaalaa Baunaa: Six-star Mineral: Obtained through the Summon Event, That Steady Evening Star, banner.

Kanjira: Five-star Plant: Obtained through the Summon Event, That Steady Evening Star, banner.

If you cannot get these summonable characters from their banners during the event, don’t worry, as they will be added to the permanent character banner in version 1.6.

Regardless of the mode, you can enjoy the mystical tale, events, and rewards of Journey to Mor Pankh in Reverse: 1999 from Jan. 18.