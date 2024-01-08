Reverse 1999: All new characters coming in Version 1.3

Reverse 1999 has continued to add new content, updates, characters, and rewards to the base game with every update, with only more coming in Version 1.3. Before Version 1.3, Journey to Mor Pankh, rolls out, you might want to know more about the upcoming characters.

Reverse 1999 version 1.3 is set to release on Jan. 18 in two different versions: Story and Hard mode. While Story Mode launches on the original Jan. 18 date, Hard Mode releases slightly after on Jan. 25.

No matter the mode that you play, you have the potential to unlock three new characters in version 1.3. Below is everything we currently know about the new characters in Journey to Mor Pankh.

All new Reverse 1999 characters coming in Version 1.3

Kaalaa Baunna, The Arcanist, is one of the three new summons in Reverse 1999 Version 1.3 | Image by Reverse 1999

Reverse 1999 Version 1.3 Journey to Mor Pankh will have three new characters that you can summon. Below are the three characters and what we currently know on how to unlock these summons:

Kaalaa Baunaa – Unlockable through the Between the Dust and Stars story that begins on Jan. 24 and ends on Feb. 8, 2024. Complete this main story to unlock this event.

– Unlockable through the Between the Dust and Stars story that begins on Jan. 24 and ends on Feb. 8, 2024. Complete this main story to unlock this event. Sharmane – Unlockable through the Bells Echoing in the Valley story that opens Feb. 8 and closes Feb. 29. You can unlock this event by completing chapter eight in Journey to Mor Pankh.

– Unlockable through the Bells Echoing in the Valley story that opens Feb. 8 and closes Feb. 29. You can unlock this event by completing chapter eight in Journey to Mor Pankh. Kanjira – Obtained through the Summon Event That Steady Evening Star, banner.

All characters will be added as permanent character banners in update 1.6, so don’t worry if you don’t get lucky with your RNG for summon pulls. Whether you plan on playing Story or Hard Mode, you can enjoy all the new sights, stories, and characters coming in Reverse 1999 Version 1.3.