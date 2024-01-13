Kaalaa Baunaa in Reverse 1999: Skills, Storyboard, Garment

Kaalaa Baunaa is one of the most highly anticipated Arcanists who will be available in Reverse 1999’s version 1.3 update, Journey to Mor Pankh. Kaalaa has a unique kit and storyline, and as she’s a six-star Arcanist, you may want her on your team.
Here’s everything you need to know about Kaalaa Baunaa’s skills, storyboard, and garments.
Reverse 1999: All Kaalaa Baunaa Skills
Kaalaa Baunaa is a six-star Mineral Attack and DPS Arcanist; her skills deal mental damage, and her Ultimate deals Mental damage to one target. Basically, she can deal single-target or dual-target damage but not area-of-effect damage. Depending on the various combinations of Planet consumed, she can either attack targets or give buffs to herself, which makes her quite versatile and self-sufficient.
For a more detailed overview of her skills, this is everything you need to know about her passive, two attack skills, and her ultimate:
- Passive skill: Starbending
- When the Planet is removed, she gains one of these effects based on the removed Planet: Saturn, Mars, or Full Moon Divination, which, respectively, increase her Penetration Rate, Leech Rate, and incantation Might. And she can carry four of these planets.
- Caster’s Critical Rate increased upon entering battle
- When you cast your ultimate, you’ll get one effect based on the Planet with the most removed.
- Saturn: If you’ve removed one, two, three, or more, you’ll immediately cast a one to three-star Enchanted Strike for an extra attack on your target
- Mars: If you’ve removed one, two, three, or more, you’ll immediately cast a one to three- star Mythical Meteors for an extra attack on a target.
- Full Moon: If you’ve removed one or two, the caster enters an Empower Incation level two status for half a round. Two random incantations get a plus one star when you’re in this status.
- Skill one (attack) Enchanted Strike
- This is a one-target attack that deals Mental damage. After active casting, she will gain a Saturn planet (this increases her Penetration Rate).
- Skill two (attack) Mythical Meteors
- This is a two-target attack that deals Mental damage. After active casting, she gains Mars (this increases her Leech Rate).
- Ultimate: Ultimate Perfection
- This is a single-target attack. Once you’ve removed the Planets, she deals Mental damage and gains Full Moon, which increases Incantation.
Reverse 1999: Kaalaa Baunaa’s Storyboard
As a six-star Arcanist, Kaalaa Baunaa might be one character to add to your team as she focuses on single and dual-target damage. But there’s much more to her than just her skills—her story is quite interesting and can be broken down into a few key points:
- She’s methodical and steady. She doesn’t go too fast or slow and progresses through her tasks steadily until she completes them flawlessly.
- Kaalaa may be quiet, but she’s always silently watching, and while she’s friendly, she’s never intimate with others and often keeps her distance.
- Overall, she is an efficient and practical astronomer who doesn’t care about her appearance and will wear her worn-out classes and a coat with millions of pockets.
Reverse 1999: Kaalaa Baunaa Garment
When Kaalaa Baunaa becomes available in the Journey to Mor Pankh, which goes live on Jan. 18, there will be a new Garment you can purchase for her from the Garment Shop in the Bank of Reverse 1999—The Star Reader. It’s a stunning garment, and if it follows the same pricing as the other garments available in the Garment Shop, it will cost 880 Crystal Drops, which is roughly $14.99.
Kaalaa Baunaa is a powerful astronomer and a Mineral arcanist worthy of any team in Reverse 1999, and this is everything you need to know about her storyboard, garment, and skills.