Kaalaa Baunaa in Reverse 1999: Skills, Storyboard, Garment

Kaalaa Baunaa is one of the most highly anticipated Arcanists who will be available in Reverse 1999’s version 1.3 update, Journey to Mor Pankh. Kaalaa has a unique kit and storyline, and as she’s a six-star Arcanist, you may want her on your team.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kaalaa Baunaa’s skills, storyboard, and garments.

Reverse 1999: All Kaalaa Baunaa Skills

Kaalaa’s Ultimate causes a fiery blaze to strike the earth. Image via Bluepoch (Twitter)

Kaalaa Baunaa is a six-star Mineral Attack and DPS Arcanist; her skills deal mental damage, and her Ultimate deals Mental damage to one target. Basically, she can deal single-target or dual-target damage but not area-of-effect damage. Depending on the various combinations of Planet consumed, she can either attack targets or give buffs to herself, which makes her quite versatile and self-sufficient.

For a more detailed overview of her skills, this is everything you need to know about her passive, two attack skills, and her ultimate:

Passive skill: Starbending When the Planet is removed, she gains one of these effects based on the removed Planet: Saturn, Mars, or Full Moon Divination, which, respectively, increase her Penetration Rate, Leech Rate, and incantation Might. And she can carry four of these planets. Caster’s Critical Rate increased upon entering battle When you cast your ultimate, you’ll get one effect based on the Planet with the most removed. Saturn: If you’ve removed one, two, three, or more, you’ll immediately cast a one to three-star Enchanted Strike for an extra attack on your target Mars: If you’ve removed one, two, three, or more, you’ll immediately cast a one to three- star Mythical Meteors for an extra attack on a target. Full Moon: If you’ve removed one or two, the caster enters an Empower Incation level two status for half a round. Two random incantations get a plus one star when you’re in this status.

Skill one (attack) Enchanted Strike This is a one-target attack that deals Mental damage. After active casting, she will gain a Saturn planet (this increases her Penetration Rate).

Skill two (attack) Mythical Meteors This is a two-target attack that deals Mental damage. After active casting, she gains Mars (this increases her Leech Rate).

Ultimate: Ultimate Perfection This is a single-target attack. Once you’ve removed the Planets, she deals Mental damage and gains Full Moon, which increases Incantation.



Reverse 1999: Kaalaa Baunaa’s Storyboard

Her coat pattern suits her profession. Image via Bluepoch (Twitter)

As a six-star Arcanist, Kaalaa Baunaa might be one character to add to your team as she focuses on single and dual-target damage. But there’s much more to her than just her skills—her story is quite interesting and can be broken down into a few key points:

She’s methodical and steady. She doesn’t go too fast or slow and progresses through her tasks steadily until she completes them flawlessly.

She doesn’t go too fast or slow and progresses through her tasks steadily until she completes them flawlessly. Kaalaa may be quiet, but she’s always silently watching, and while she’s friendly, she’s never intimate with others and often keeps her distance.

but she’s always silently watching, and while she’s friendly, she’s never intimate with others and often keeps her distance. Overall, she is an efficient and practical astronomer who doesn’t care about her appearance and will wear her worn-out classes and a coat with millions of pockets.

Reverse 1999: Kaalaa Baunaa Garment

This is Kalaa’s Garment, the Star Reader. Image via Bluepoch on Twitter

When Kaalaa Baunaa becomes available in the Journey to Mor Pankh, which goes live on Jan. 18, there will be a new Garment you can purchase for her from the Garment Shop in the Bank of Reverse 1999—The Star Reader. It’s a stunning garment, and if it follows the same pricing as the other garments available in the Garment Shop, it will cost 880 Crystal Drops, which is roughly $14.99.

Kaalaa Baunaa is a powerful astronomer and a Mineral arcanist worthy of any team in Reverse 1999, and this is everything you need to know about her storyboard, garment, and skills.