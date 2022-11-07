Rest your buns in the McDonald’s gaming chair that has a burger warmer

McDonald’s has created a gaming chair that may be every fast-food lover’s dream to have during a late-night gaming session with friends.

While every gamer has had the itch to snack on some food as they queue up for their next game with friends, not many have been able to say that they can do both at the same time, without worrying about knocking over their snacks or food. Now, gamers that want to enjoy their late-night dinner with their next set of solo queue games can now do such a thing through McDonald’s newest gaming chair.

Image via McDonald’s

“To celebrate the launch of our game-changing new chicken burger, McCrispy, we’ve created the ULTIMATE gaming chair,” McDonald’s post on social medida. “This is your chance to get your hands on it!”

The gaming chair is atypical; this chair has a burger “heat zone” that is able to keep your next Big Mac warm for a very long time. Additionally, the seat has a section dedicated to your fries, a compartment to keep your sauces, and a leather treatment that stops any spills. So no matter the situation, most preferably during eating time, you will be prepared to longer need a desk to store your food while gaming.

Photo via McDonalds/Blizzard

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has entered the world of gaming in esports. In fact, it is not even the first gaming partnership they have done this year. Recently, McDonald’s unveiled the Overwatch 2 Big Mac meal that would give players a code they could use to unlock an exclusive Tracer Lightning skin. Now, you might be able to add a gaming chair to that collection.

If you are interested in grabbing your very own McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair, interested participants can try their chances of winning one. Those interested will need to go to McDonald’s UK Facebook page, where it is hosting the giveaway through a pinned post.

Entries for the McCrispy Ultimate Gaming Chair competition will be open until the end of the day on Nov. 13, 2022. From there, a winner will be revealed shortly after. The only requirement needed in order to enter the giveaway is to be 18 years or older to enter.