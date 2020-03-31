Report: NBA to host players-only NBA 2K tournament, will air on ESPN

The league has plans to begin the tournament soon.

To fill the void left by the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the indefinite suspension of the NBA season, the NBA is reportedly going to host its own NBA 2K tournament.

The NBA has plans to launch a players-only 2K tournament on Friday, April 3, according to a Yahoo Sports report. Yahoo Sports says the tournament, which is expected to feature a player from each of the league’s 30 teams, will be broadcast on ESPN.

After Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, the league halted play. The NBA 2K League also postponed the start of its season, which was scheduled to tip off on March 24.

Every other major sports league followed the NBA in either canceling or postponing events until after the coronavirus outbreak subsides. President Donald Trump extended the nationwide social distancing guidelines, which includes gatherings of more than 10 people, until at least April 30.

ESPN’s broadcast schedule has been unsurprisingly affected during this time, too. To fill air time previously marked for live events, the network has begun to rebroadcast classic games and other special events.