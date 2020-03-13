NBA 2K League 2020 season postponed

The start of the 2020 NBA 2K League season has been indefinitely postponed as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the league announced today.

The league was supposed to begin March 24, but the league decided to push back the tip-off as health officials attempt to contain the coronavirus. 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue said teams will play preseason exhibition matches online.

NBA 2K League Postpones Start of 2020 Season pic.twitter.com/U2BC2bUqyF — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) March 12, 2020

“The health and well-being of our players, teams, and fans is of paramount importance,” Donohue said. “We will continue to evaluate the situation and do everything possible to bring the excitement of the NBA 2K League to our fans through remote preseason exhibitions and other content.”

The NBA indefinitely suspended its season yesterday after Rudy Gobert, a player on the Utah Jazz, was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly canceled as a result of the diagnosis.

In addition to the NBA, the NHL, MLB, and the NCAA has postponed or canceled events over the next few months. In esports, several leagues have moved to an online format, while others have outright scrapped planned events.