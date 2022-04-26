PS+ lineup for May leaked, includes FIFA 2022

The games included in May’s offer on PlayStation Plus have been leaked. Users of the popular PS subscription will have a chance to play and download three titles for free in the forthcoming month, with FIFA 22 being the biggest one. The other two productions are Curse of the Dead Gods and Tribes of Midgard.

Once again, Dealabs, a French website built for looking for profitable deals, which has been revealing titles included in different gaming subscriptions for a couple of months now, is responsible for the leak.

The only AAA title included in May’s offer in PS+ FIFA 22. The newest edition of the soccer simulator was released last Fall and has since gained a dedicated player base. Looking at reviews, the game has a 78 Metascore on Metacritic out of 61 reviews (PS5 version). It does, however, have a poor 2.6 rating.

Another title in May’s offer for PS+, Curse of the Dead Gods, has a similar rating of 79 Metascore. This game, though, is entirely different from a sports simulator since it takes players on a role-playing adventure in a fantasy world.

Tribes of Midgard is a title from a similar genre to Curse of the Dead Gods. In it, players can travel on an adventure by themselves or in co-op with their friends and, as the title suggests, venture throughout the world of Midgard from Nordic mythology.