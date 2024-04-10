Category:
General

Project Zomboid Map color meanings: Full map key

The colors have a meaning.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 10:28 am
Project Zomboid maps are very easy to decode.
Image via The Indie Stone

Knowing your way around the neighborhood in Project Zomboid is crucial because it allows you to scavenge for supplies, avoid zombie hordes, and plan your base in a safe spot without drawing much attention.

Recommended Videos

The Zombie Survival RPG has multiple maps that can be daunting to explore as zombies roam the street freely in the post-apocalyptic world. While exploring different households, you’ll find maps giving you insight into the area that you can use to your advantage.

Maps are a valuable resource, but not every map has a key explaining what the colors mean. If you’ve picked up a map and are struggling to understand it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

What do the different colors mean in Project Zomboid?

Project Zomboid map with a key denoting five different building colors and their meanings
Maps have five different colors representing five building types. Image via The Indie Stone

Here are all the map colors and what they mean in Project Zomboid:

  • Orange: Residential
  • Pink: Medical 
  • Green: Parks
  • Yellow: Retail & Restaurant
  • Purple: Community Services

Now, you should understand which buildings the colors represent on the map. Next, we’ll go into more detail about how to get the most out of your maps.

After every outing, you can make notes on the map using the Add Notes or Add Symbols options. They make it easier to remember places that are risky or rewarding. You can revisit old areas and refer to the notes you made previously to decide which strategy to take when exploring the neighborhood again. Players have also made custom maps using mods, and the developer has introduced a lot of community-made maps to the game.

If you’re facing server issues like many players, then check out our guide to solve server problems in Project Zomboid. The game is available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category: General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson and others Scott Robertson and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All Botany Manor achievements, listed
The Conservatory from Botany Manor
Category: General
General
All Botany Manor achievements, listed
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category: General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson and others Scott Robertson and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All Botany Manor achievements, listed
The Conservatory from Botany Manor
Category: General
General
All Botany Manor achievements, listed
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 10, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Apr 10, 2024
Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more.