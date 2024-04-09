Project Zomboid: How to fix Server has Stopped During Launch errors

Loading into a Project Zomboid server should be a breeze, right? Well, that might not always be the case especially when servers stop during launch.

While the exact cause for this error might change, there are a few common culprits. The following fixes address these potential causes and can help you get your server up and running again.

If you’d like to delve deeper, you can grab the console.txt file (usually located at %userProfile%\Zomboid\server_console.txt) after encountering the error. This file might provide more specific clues about what’s causing the launch failure.

How do you fix the server has stopped during launch in Project Zomboid?

These errors are as dangerous as zombies. Image via The Indie Stone

To fix the server has stopped during launch error in Project Zomboid, you should go through your mods and delete the outdated ones. Project Zomboid‘s vibrant modding community offers tons of customization, but incompatible or incorrectly installed mods can lead to server crashes. If you’re using mods, try disabling them one by one to see if a specific mod is causing the issue. Alternatively, unsubscribe from all mods in the Steam Workshop and relaunch the server to see if a vanilla server functions.

You can also try deleting potentially corrupted in-game files. Try navigating to your server save location, usually at “C:\Users\YourUserName\Zomboid\Saves\Multiplayer\servertest,” and deleting the “map_ver.bin” file. While you’re at it, navigate to “Steam\steamapps\common\ProjectZomboid” and delete the “steamapps” folder inside before relaunching the server. This method works when the error starts appearing after interrupting an initialization process.

If this error continues to appear while trying to play Project Zomboid with friends, even after deleting all your mods, try deleting the entire “Multiplayer” folder located at “C:\Users\YourUserName\Zomboid\Saves.”

Players who would like to refrain from deleting any in-game files could verify the integrity of your game files first before attending of the fixes on our list.

