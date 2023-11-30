Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will bring fans fresh new puzzles, but not for a long time

New puzzles in a new world.

The Professor and Luke in Professor Layton and the New World
Screenshot by Dot Esports via LEVEL 5 (YouTube)

LEVEL-5 Inc. will launch its new Professor Layton title, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, on the Nintendo Switch in 2025. However, the official release date and cost are still unknown. 

Today, LEVEL-5 announced on Twitter Professor Layton and The New World of Steam will be launching in 2025. During the official gameplay and release date trailer, the devs showcased a deeper look into the story of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, which will take place one year after the events in Professor Layton and the Underworld Future (initially launched in 2008). In The New World of Steam, Professor Layton and Luke, his apprentice and sidekick, set out on a new adventure in a new world, Steam Bison, America, where there are advanced steam engines and intriguing new developments.

Professor Layton wearing a top hat in Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
There will be new puzzles for you to solve in America. Image via Nintendo

This is where the story in Professor Layton and the New World of Steam begins; an incident occurs in Steam Bison, which Professor and Luke must solve. The new trailer also featured a puzzle players must decipher, involving finding the most common window and entering the matching door. What I like about the gameplay is you can draw on your screen to help you solve puzzles, making finding clues and reaching your answer easier. It’s just an insightful little feature you don’t see in many puzzle games, which is disappointing.

Fans have immediately begun celebrating the Layton news. LEVEL-5 Inc. has long been known for games like Ni no Kuni and Professor Layton, with the latter title revolving around puzzles and featuring a visual novel gameplay style. What makes these titles (which are very popular among cozy gamers) interesting is their focus on content, specifically the story. It’s very in-depth and immersive, as well as its unique characters and stories with depth—and another chance to play around in these worlds has left players counting down the days.

a puzzle from Professor Layton and the New World
You can draw on the screen to help solve puzzles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, little is known about the actual Professor Layton and The New World of Steam release date or what it may cost when it eventually arrives. That said, if you love puzzles and in-depth stories, definitely ‘favorite’ this one for next year.

