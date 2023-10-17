One of the best game releases of 2023 is coming to Game Pass this month

In a blog post on Oct. 17, Xbox revealed what games will be coming over to the Game Pass later this month, including a remake of the popular classic Dead Space.

The remake of the original Dead Space will be available for Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members from Oct. 26, just in time for the spooky season.

The game was released on Jan. 27, 2023, and had an incredible reception from the community and critics who praised the game for staying true to the original while bringing its graphics, level design, and weapons to a whole new level.

The game’s Steam reviews are currently at 91 percent positive, so if you are a fan of sci-fi horror games, Dead Space is something you definitely must try.

Image via Motive

Other notable games arriving on Game Pass in October are upcoming Cities: Skylines 2, which will be available on day one when it releases on Oct. 24, and F1 Manager 2023, which will be available from Oct. 19. There are also a few smaller games coming, like Mineko’s Night Market and Jusant.

Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are in for a few bonus perks this month. First is the 75 days of the Crunchyroll Mega Fan subscription for the Crunchyroll anime streaming site available to claim until Oct. 20. Second is the Season of Celebration Pack for all the Smite players.

Finally, a few games will be leaving Game Pass on Oct. 31 including Gunfire Reborn, Kill It With Fire, Persona 5 Royal, Signalis, and Solasta Crown of the Magister. So make sure to try them out before it’s too late.

