No Man’s Sky release date for Nintendo Switch is set for later this year

After over six years since its initial release date, No Man’s Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles.

The open-world space exploration game developed by Hello Games has seen one of the industry’s most historic rises from mediocrity. Upon its release for PlayStation 4 only, No Man’s Sky was viewed as void of content despite being home to millions of planets. Players also complained about some aspects of the game that appeared to be missing in the actual game compared to the marketing material.

A lawsuit was eventually brought against the developers for this apparent misleading of content, but the devs were cleared of the allegations, mainly due to the procedural generation of No Man’s Sky making the experience vastly different for each player. Since then, Hello Games has redeemed itself with the community by pushing out numerous content updates for free to make the game more enjoyable.

Nintendo Switch users were wondering if they would ever get the chance to play one of the most definitive space exploration titles on the market. The answer for a while was up in the air since the developers said they were working on a port but couldn’t give fans a release date. That changed this week, though. Bandai Namco announced No Man’s Sky would be releasing on Switch later this year.

The exact date for the Switch’s release is Oct. 7, 2022. This comes in conjunction with a physical release on PlayStation 5. It’s obviously a huge game release for the Switch. But it’s perhaps made even bigger by the fact that the game will ship with its many released expansions, including Pathfinder, Companions, Foundation, and more.

Basically, this means Switch users will get to experience No Man’s Sky in its definitive form on day one. Any expansion that’s released in the future will also presumably arrive for Switch users as well.

Although, one feature that won’t be coming to the Switch port is the ability to play it in VR. The Switch doesn’t feature many VR capabilities aside from the limited Labo VR technology. Comparably, No Man’s Sky is fully playable in VR on PC and PlayStation.

We should learn more about the other graphical details, such as frame rate and resolution, for No Man’s Sky on Switch as the release date draws closer. According to the gameplay trailer, players should expect the same graphical experience as that of the PS4 version.