Nintendo might be developing a Nintendogs game for mobile

Based on a recent patent Nintendo filed, it appears Nintendogs mobile game is in development.

The patent features a 32-page explanation of how Nintendogs will work on mobile devices. The drawings and diagrams used feature a dog that can be picked up and placed around a room. It also seems that it’s going to use augmented reality similar to Pokemon GO.

This is, of course, great news for people who have been looking for a successor to the game that was so innovative during its time. It won awards such as Best Handheld Game, Best Game of 2005, and even the Excellence Prize from the Japan Media Arts Festival.

The last release of the game was Nintendogs + Cats, which added cats to its roster and was released in 2011 for the 3DS. While it was met with positive responses from critics, it didn’t reach the level of the original Nintendogs on the Nintendo DS.

This left fans asking for more from Nintendo, with some fans asking for a mobile release. Now, it looks like it’s finally coming. That being said, it’s still likely in early development and is nowhere near an official release.