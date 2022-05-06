Mario Strikers: Battle League is a 4-vs-4 game with 10 characters, according to new trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League, the next installment of the soccer game series.

The trailer features in-game footage that shows Mario Strikers: Battle League will be a four-vs-four game and not a five-vs-four like GameCube’s Super Mario Strikers from 2005. The game will also evidently be released with the following 10 characters: Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, and Waluigi.

It’s unclear if Nintendo plans to add characters that will be unlockable through challenges or money, or if it’s thinking of releasing more characters in form of downloadable content at a later date.

The Mario Strikers: Battle League gameplay seems similar to Super Mario Strikers in the way that players are able to play recklessly against opponents either by tackling them or using power-ups from the Mario franchise like the green shell and red shell. There are also special shots that players can try to make, which will result in two goals should they succeed, and a power bar to measure the strength of the shot.

Each character has its own set of skills and generally excels in one fundamental more than the other. The trailer shows that the characters, teams, stadium, and pitch are all customizable. There will be an online mode where players can join clubs and attend league matches. When clubs participate in these season matches, they earn club coins and the club owner can spend them on cosmetics.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is due to launch for Nintendo Switch globally on June 10, 2022.