Modder creates epic Green Hill Zone track in Mario Kart 8

A skilled modder and Sonic fan has created an incredible Green Hill Zone custom course in Mario Kart 8.

Modder Squadaloo created the course to mimic the Sonic Generations version of Green Hill Zone. The mod was designed for Mario Kart 8, the Wii U version of the game, but it also works in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. As reported by Nintendo Life, the course comes with new visuals, fresh textures, and even a custom soundtrack. Players can drive through some of Green Hill Zone’s most iconic sections, including its massive gravity-defying loop, and gather coins and items along the way.

Green Hill Zone isn’t Squadaloo’s first custom track. They’ve created several new courses for Mario Kart Wii, including one based on Dream Land from Kirby and Emerald Coast from Sonic Adventure. Fans who are interested in learning to create their own custom courses and make mods for Mario Kart should take a look at Squadaloo’s series of Blender tutorials.

Fans who want to Sonic-ize their game even more can add the Sonic Runner mod from Boxy Mcfoggins Jr. to their game. The mod allows players to add Sonic as a playable character to their copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Sonic doesn’t use a kart, of course. He simply runs as quickly as he can through 8 Deluxe‘s twisty race tracks.

The mod uses Sonic’s animations from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so while it’s not perfect, it’s certainly a great way to leave your opponents in the dust.