Microsoft unveils Xbox Game Pass games for first 2 weeks of May 2022

Microsoft revealed in an official blog post today the schedule of the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass over the next few weeks. The list includes Loot River and Eyuden Chronicle: Rising, in addition to the sports game NHL 22, the only one not available on PC.

Some titles are already available today, as is the case for the dungeon crawling action roguelike Loot River. Players who are fans of sports game will be able to download the hockey game NHL 22 later this month, so there is something for every type of player on the list of productions coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s the complete list:

Loot River (Console, PC, xCloud) – Already avaiable

A procedurally generated dungeon crawling action roguelike that combines real-time combat with spatial block-shifting.

Trek to Yomi (Console, PC, xCloud) – May 5

A cinematic action adventure game of the story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil.

Citizen Sleeper (Console, PC, xCloud) – May 5

A narrative RPG set on Erlin’s Eye, a ruined space station that is home to thousands of people trying to survive on the edges of an interstellar capitalist society.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Console, PC, xCloud) – May 10

An adventure, visual novel game developed by Spike Chunsoft.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Console, PC, xCloud) – May 10

Is an action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Features town-upgrading mechanics, and fast-paced combat.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the top-funded Kickstarter game of 2020 will be coming to Game Pass on day one in 2023.

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Console, PC, xCloud) – May 10

This War of Mine: Final Cut is the conclusive, remastered edition of the game that contains all the updates and free expansions released so far and introduces not only a new scenario but also expands all scenarios with the locations known from Stories DLCs – even if you don’t own those. It’s an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle.

NHL 22 (Console) EA Play – May 12

Is an ice hockey simulation video game developed by EA Vancouver and published by EA Sports. It is the 31st installment in the NHL video game series.

The Microsoft team also announced the list of games that will be leaving the Game Pass library soon.

Leaving May 10

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud and Console)

Leaving May 15