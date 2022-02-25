Microsoft reportedly in ‘very early’ talks to create a Fallout New Vegas sequel

Obsidian’s entry into the massively popular Bethesda franchise, Fallout New Vegas, could receive a sequel sometime in the distant future. On the Giant Bomb show, Grubbsnax, journalist Jeff Grubb reported that Microsoft was beginning to plot a second entry into the Obsidian-led project.

“This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2,'” Grubb said, transcribed by VGU. Grubb was incredibly vague with his verbiage but clearly implied that Fallout New Vegas could begin to develop.

These rumors are primarily founded by the fact that the game development studio responsible for New Vegas, Obsidian, is now under the same umbrella as Fallout publisher Bethesda. Fans have speculated that the future of the series could involve a New Vegas sequel since Microsoft acquired Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, in March 2021.

Though Grubb may have given a soft confirmation that this project could be underway, it’s unlikely that fans will be able to see or play it anytime soon. “We’re talking years and years away,” Grubb clarified later in the show. “There’s at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality.”

Obsidian currently has several other projects in the works, most notably the upcoming RPG Avowed. Due to the company’s crowded release schedule, any potential Fallout New Vegas sequel headed by Obsidian is likely multiple years away, as Grubb suggests. Though the game company has shown a clear willingness to pursue future Fallout projects, we likely won’t see or hear from the studio regarding a potential sequel for some time.