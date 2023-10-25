Metal Gear Solid 3 remake’s first in-engine footage looks absolutely unreal

The first in-engine look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater premiered today during the Xbox Partner Preview stream, and it’s looking just plain glorious. Kept you waiting, huh?

MGS Delta is looking like a true one-to-one remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, right down to the opening areas of the story that are shown off in the footage. And that’s a great thing.

Sneaking into a jungle near you 🐍



Check out Metal Gear Solid Δ Snake Eater, remastered in Unreal Engine 5 | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/k5nYv3WWo9 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 25, 2023

The visuals on display, powered by Unreal Engine 5, are truly unreal-looking. The footage focuses on Naked Snake (Big Boss), making his way through the swamps of the Soviet Union. Mud and water drip off of his sneaking suit.

He then approaches an enemy from behind, taking cover behind a tree stump just as he did nearly 20 years ago. The wildlife is on display, too, and all can be eaten to refill stamina again. Snake is gonna be hungry, as usual, and there’s plenty in the jungle for him to feast on—a coral snake, a crab, a vulture, and fish in some beautiful-looking water.

The footage even shows off the latter stages of the game, when Snake pushes into the mountains toward the base of Groznyj Grad. There’s even a quick snippet of gameplay as Snake aims his suppressed silencer at an enemy as he hides in the tall grass.

MGS3 is largely regarded as one of the best games in the action stealth series, with many fans marking it as their favorite. The 1964-based tale of the birth of Big Boss is getting some serious visual upgrades, but the original voiceover recordings will be returning, so it should retain some real nostalgia too.

There’s no release date or release window just yet for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC whenever it does come out.

