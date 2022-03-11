Lego reveals new Super Mario sets for August starring Peach

The new sets are scheduled to launch this August.

To celebrate MAR10 Day, Lego has revealed their latest collaboration with Nintendo: a new Super Mario set featuring Princess Peach for the first time.

Peach will be introduced alongside the new ‘Adventures with Peach starter course’. As the name suggests, this course is the perfect pairing for those who simply want to add Peach to their collection and want to collect it all — bigger sets are coming too.

Fun-packed new #LEGOSuperMario Expansion Sets and characters are coming later this year, including the fabulous new LEGO Peach! #Mar10Day



There are three new expansion sets also coming with the first ‘Peach’s Castle Expansion Set’ boasting Princess Peach’s Castle, Bowser, Toadette, and more.

The other two sets are smaller in scale. The smallest is ‘Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion’ Set, focused on Yoshi, and the middle-of-the-line set ‘Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion’ Set, which boasts a castle tower as well as characters like Toad, Kamek, and more.

All the new additions will join the Super Mario LEGO universe in August. There has been no announcement on when pre-orders for the products will go live.