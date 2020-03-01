Leaked images surface of Riot’s upcoming first-person shooter, Project A

The first images of Riot Games’ first-person shooter, which was formerly code-named as Project A, surfaced today, giving fans early glimpses of the maps, characters, and weapons included in the game.

IGN Southeast Asia uploaded the images today ahead of their release date. The screenshots feature characters and maps that seem to line up with the video of Project A that Riot released late last year. Journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau re-posted the images and said it could be from an embargoed hands-on play test by journalists.

The game will reportedly be named VALORANT, according to IGN.

IGN has just accidentally revealed several screenshots from Riot's shooter Valorant (Project Ares) including several of the characters and maps for what looks like to be an embargoed hands-on play test by journalistshttps://t.co/IBoIgcgYSG pic.twitter.com/zh6xZFXhEZ March 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, Riot seemingly activated the official Twitch channel and Twitter account for VALORANT, which has now amassed over 45,000 followers in just over 12 hours. The account has since been un-verified by Twitter, meaning it was likely activated early by mistake.

Project A is just one of many games under development at Riot right now. The developer announced its expansion into multiple projects in October, including Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, multiple new single-player League of Legends projects, and an untitled fighting game.

Whatever the case may be about the images and Twitter accounts, it seems like we’re close to a reveal of what Project A is all about in the near future.