‘It’s really quite a nuisance’: Hideo Kojima discusses the Abandoned horror fiasco

Hideo Kojima is no stranger to projects being linked to him when he has nothing to do with them at all. This time it’s about a game, and to quote Kojima, “it’s really quite a nuisance”.

Japanese video game designer, director, producer, and writer Kojima recently released an episode of Brain Structure. The new episode of this podcast featured Geoff Keighly and the conversation landed upon the rumors that he was involved in the development of a game called Abandoned.

“It’s really quite a nuisance” was the answer he gave while laughing as he was receiving different deepfake videos of him and various pictures of Hasan Kahraman. Kojima clarified that he hasn’t met Hasan or even spoken with him. Kojima said he believes Kahraman can’t say or do much at this point.

Hasan Kahraman is the head of Blue Box Game Studios as well as the director of Abandoned.

Kojima said fake news is a bad thing, but with the attention garnered by these rumors, he believes the studio can turn it into something more positive.

Blue Box released a statement regarding the episode of Brain Structure thanking Kojima for addressing the conspiracies openly.

We want to thank @Kojima_Hideo for addressing the conspiracies openly. It has been a burden and not cool for both fans and developers. We hope everyone can close this for good. We are working hard on Abandoned and we would like to thank you all for your patience!💙 https://t.co/RX88KyQyUV — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) November 4, 2022

Blue Box Game Studios was also a victim of rumors that Abandoned is being canceled earlier this year.

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

Aside from the teaser PlayStation released about a year ago, there haven’t been many updates concerning Abanonded. On April 4, the developers asked its followers if they wanted to see footage of the game via a poll, but that’s about it.