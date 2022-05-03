Italian voice actor accidentally spoils secrets about Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Pietro Ubaldi, the Italian voice actor for Daruk in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has seemingly spoiled details about the next installment of the franchise.

In an interview with Italian gaming outlet Lega Hyrule on May 1, the voice actor revealed that he had recorded new voice lines for Breath of the Wild 2 and that players were in for “a bit more serious Daruk.”

Ubaldi said he had recently recorded the voice lines for the game, hinting that the dubbing process is nearing its conclusion. The voice actor also revealed he was responsible for the voice of Daruk’s ancestor in the Italian version of the game. He, however, couldn’t remember the name of the character in question.

Fans have already speculated about what this means for the future of the popular franchise. If Ubaldi is indeed voicing one of Daruk’s ancestors, one fan suggested that flashbacks or even time travel could be included in the game.

On March 29, the developers revealed that the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been pushed back to spring 2023 due to “extend development time.”

“We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game,” series producer Eiji Aonuma said. “However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize.”