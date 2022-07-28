Origin, the online gaming service which is owned and operated by Electronic Arts, houses fan-favorite games such as The Sims franchise, the FIFA franchise, and more. With any platform hosting a plethora of beloved games, sometimes there are issues that plague it.

Around any big launch day, Origin will sometimes have issues with loading screens or getting games to update to download and install. That may lead you to believe it’s on Origin’s end, but you probably should make sure it’s not your device or internet causing the issues.

Here is how to check Origin’s server status.

Is Origin down? How to check the server status

When there are issues, the primary solution is generally to wait it out until more people either give up or get into their game and stop using the launcher. To check whether Origin is down, however, the first thing to do is to go to the app itself. Sometimes loading screens will take longer around the launch of a new game, but it only takes a few minutes to resolve, and your game will likely already be downloading in the background while Origin sorts itself out.

The other way to check if Origin is down is to head to Downdetector. This website is used for many services that are hosted on web platforms in order to inform the public of whether there are issues with the service. Users can also report their own problems to help other people figure out if there are problems.

Many of the issues at Origin are resolved within a few minutes. Those looking for answers will also sometimes find that the Origin Twitter account shares when issues are big enough to warrant a message to the public. This will likely only be in the event that the issues are not due to a game’s launch, so if you’ve had persistent issues for more than a few minutes, checking there might also help shed some light on what’s going on.