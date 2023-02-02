Is Hogwarts Legacy playable on Mac?

Hogwarts Legacy arrives on Feb. 10 and every gamer is gearing up to sit under the sorting hat and get themselves wizarding education that would usually put regular Muggles in debt for the rest of their lives. This RPG-style title allows players to experience all the Harry Potter wizarding world has to offer, and in their own way.

Players will get the opportunity to explore several areas in the wizarding world, taking on quests and fighting dark wizards as they build up their magic skills.

Hogwarts Legacy is only days away from being ripped off the shelves by eager Muggles, wizards, and witches alike, but if you don’t have a gaming PC, can you still play it?

While high-end PCs and consoles usually provide the best experience for modern gaming, they can be undeniably expensive, so if you’ve already got a Mac, it’s understandable if you wouldn’t want to buy another computer.

Can you play Hogwarts Legacy on Mac?

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. For you Mac users, we have some bad news: there’s currently no way to play Hogwarts on your Mac.

The devs haven’t announced any plans to create a version that works on Mac either, but if you’re patient, it might happen in the future. One can only hope.

Looks like you’ll have to buy it on a console or PC in order to play. For PC players, the game will be available through platforms like Steam and Epic Games. Other consoles will be able to purchase Hogwarts Legacy through the PlayStation or Microsoft stores. You can also buy it from gaming retailers once embargoes lift on Feb. 10.