How to watch The Game Awards 2022

The annual event where gamers get together and drool over new releases, world premieres, and updates to existing games is quickly approaching. This year, The Game Awards 2022 is set to take place on Dec. 8, and gamers around the world are marking their calendars to tune in.

This is the first year since the pandemic put live events to a halt that people will get a chance to actually go to the event. Tickets start selling for the event on Nov. 1, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Those who don’t live in the area or don’t want to travel there will always have the option to watch the show from home. The broadcast doesn’t have a start time yet, but those looking to watch the shows will likely have a multitude of venues to watch from.

What streaming service can you watch The Game Awards on?

The Game Awards always streams the event on both its Twitch page and YouTube channel. Viewers can also find the broadcast on Twitter when the event is live, but the best viewing experience is generally had by choosing either Twitch or YouTube.

Fans can also keep up to date with what’s happening on The Game Awards’ Twitter profile, which posts clips and updates live during the show. There will even likely be a plethora of content creators hosting a watch party, so check with your favorite streamer to see if they have one scheduled.

The Game Awards takes place on Dec. 8. Although the event start time on the Microsoft Theater webpage says that the event beings at 6:30pm CT, there is no indication of whether that is the actual start time of the broadcast or not. Fans will need to pay attention to The Game Awards’ Twitter for more information about the stream as the date draws nearer.