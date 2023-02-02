Forming bonds between units has been an integral part of the Fire Emblem series since Fire Emblem Fates. In Fire Emblem Engage, however, it works a little differently than it used to. It only happens when units perform actions side-by-side in battle, as indicated by the heart icon that appears above them.

It can take a bit of time for units to establish a healthy bond. After all, it’s not always practical to have them side-by-side with everything else going on in a battle.

That’s where the Fortune Teller can help out. It lets you see which units will receive bonus support points when standing side-by-side in battle, and in turn, strengthen their bond faster.

How to use the Fortune Teller in Fire Emblem Engage

In order to use the Fortune Teller, you’ll need to have unlocked Seadall in Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins. He’s a missable character. You’ll need to interact with him during the battle with Alear. After that, he’ll set up a base in Somniel and offer fortune-telling services there at night time. You can find it by making your way to the Plaza, heading towards the pool, then turning left when facing it. His house is nearby.

Approach him and ask him to read your fortune. A list of all recruited units will appear. Select the unit you want to bond with another faster. Then, he’ll tell you what they’re worrying about and who they’re thinking about, the latter of which is the unit they’ll bond with faster in the next battle.

There’s no way to control which unit that will be, but if you keep using the Fortune Teller, all of your units will form unbreakable bonds with each other in no time at all, which will have a positive impact on their performance in battle.