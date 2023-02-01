All Fire Emblem Engage missable characters and how to recruit them

Fire Emblem Engage has a large number of playable and recruitable characters—53, to be exact. It’s part of what makes the game so appealing and adds depth to the campaign. Not all are equal in terms of effectiveness though. Some characters are even missable, meaning you won’t be able to recruit them if you don’t know where to find them.

Here’s a list of the six characters that fall within that category, and at what point in the Engage story (and where) you can recruit them.

Anna

Image via Intelligent Systems

Anna is an Axe Fighter that can be recruited in Paralogue: Mysterious Merchant, which becomes available after reaching Chapter 7: Dark Emblem. To find her, defeat all the thieves and approach the chest in the middle, which she is hiding in. Dispatch the remaining thieves and interact with her to ask her to join your party. If you don’t interact with her, she will ask to join herself.

Jade

Image via Intelligent Systems

Jade is a royal knight who falls in the Axe Armor class. You can recruit her during the battle in Chapter 9 by interacting with her using Alear or Damiant. Alternatively, you can approach her after the battle and ask her to join.

Jean

Image via Intelligent Systems

Jean is a Martial Monk and healer that works well when paired with offensive heroes. He can be recruited in Paralogue: Budding Talent, which becomes available after reaching Chapter 5. You’ll find him in the Tea-Field Village while advancing through the paralogue, prompting an interaction between him and your character.

Lindon

Image via Intelligent Systems

Lindon is a Sage who appears as an enemy in Chapter 18, The Cold Voyage, but can be recruited as an ally—as long as you don’t kill him in battle. To do that, interact with him using Alear, Ivy, or Hortesia.

Saphir

Image via Intelligent Systems

Saphir is a Warrior that can be recruited after reaching Chapter 19: The Dead Town. She’ll appear as an ally in the battle, but you’ll need to make sure she doesn’t die. If she doesn’t, you can interact with her in the battle using Alear and ask her to join forces with you.

Seadall

Image via Intelligent Systems

Seadall is a famous dancer who, unsurprisingly, falls into the Dancer class. You can recruit him in Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins by interacting with him during the battle or after using Alear.