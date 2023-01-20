Fire Emblem is a strategy RPG series that’s renowned for its complex tactics and combat gameplay. A strong emphasis is also put on playable characters, especially on the ways to strengthen them and bond with them.
Engage, the latest entry to the franchise, is no exception to this. There is a wide selection of playable characters that can be geared up when starting the game, and more can be recruited as players progress through quests.
Here is the full list of playable and recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage‘s all playable and recruitable Characters
Here are all characters in Fire Emblem Engage, listed by their origin.
Characters from Lythos
- Alear, male and female: basic character
- Clanne
- Framme
- Vander
Characters from Solm
- Bunet
- Fogado
- Merrin
- Pandreo
- Panette
- Seadall (here is how to recruit him)
- Timerra
Characters from Firene
- Alfred
- Boucheron
- Celine
- Chloe
- Etie
- Jean
- Louis
Characters from Brodia
- Alcryst
- Amber
- Citrinne
- Diamant
- Jade
- Lapis
- Saphir
Characters from Elusia
- Anna
- Goldmary
- Hortensia
- Ivy
- Kagetsu
- Lindon
- Rosado
- Zelkov
Others
- Griss, Zephia, and Marni: hounds who can’t be recruited
- Mauvier: recruitable hound
- Veyle: independant
- Yunaka: independant
Characters from other Fire Emblem games
- Byleth
- Celica
- Claude
- Corrin
- Dimitri
- Edelgard
- Eirika, Ephraïm
- Ike
- Marth
- Micaiah
- Leif
- Lucina
- Lyn
- Roy
- Sigurd
- Tiki
Characters from previous Fire Emblem games cannot be played without a specific item. It’s called the Emblem Ring, and there are 12 of them to obtain through the game’s main story.