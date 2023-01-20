There's a wide selection of characters to choose from.

Fire Emblem is a strategy RPG series that’s renowned for its complex tactics and combat gameplay. A strong emphasis is also put on playable characters, especially on the ways to strengthen them and bond with them.

Engage, the latest entry to the franchise, is no exception to this. There is a wide selection of playable characters that can be geared up when starting the game, and more can be recruited as players progress through quests.

Here is the full list of playable and recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage‘s all playable and recruitable Characters

Here are all characters in Fire Emblem Engage, listed by their origin.

Characters from Lythos

Alear, male and female: basic character

Clanne

Framme

Vander

Characters from Solm

Bunet

Fogado

Merrin

Pandreo

Panette

Seadall (here is how to recruit him)

Timerra

Characters from Firene

Alfred

Boucheron

Celine

Chloe

Etie

Jean

Louis

Characters from Brodia

Alcryst

Amber

Citrinne

Diamant

Jade

Lapis

Saphir

Characters from Elusia

Anna

Goldmary

Hortensia

Ivy

Kagetsu

Lindon

Rosado

Zelkov

Others

Griss, Zephia, and Marni: hounds who can’t be recruited

Mauvier: recruitable hound

Veyle: independant

Yunaka: independant

Characters from other Fire Emblem games

Byleth

Celica

Claude

Corrin

Dimitri

Edelgard

Eirika, Ephraïm

Ike

Marth

Micaiah

Leif

Lucina

Lyn

Roy

Sigurd

Tiki

Characters from previous Fire Emblem games cannot be played without a specific item. It’s called the Emblem Ring, and there are 12 of them to obtain through the game’s main story.