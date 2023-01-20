Fire Emblem Engage’s all playable and recruitable Characters

There's a wide selection of characters to choose from.

Photo via GeekDad

Fire Emblem is a strategy RPG series that’s renowned for its complex tactics and combat gameplay. A strong emphasis is also put on playable characters, especially on the ways to strengthen them and bond with them.

Engage, the latest entry to the franchise, is no exception to this. There is a wide selection of playable characters that can be geared up when starting the game, and more can be recruited as players progress through quests.

Here is the full list of playable and recruitable characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

Here are all characters in Fire Emblem Engage, listed by their origin.

Characters from Lythos

  • Alear, male and female: basic character
  • Clanne
  • Framme
  • Vander

Characters from Solm

Characters from Firene

  • Alfred
  • Boucheron
  • Celine
  • Chloe
  • Etie
  • Jean
  • Louis

Characters from Brodia

  • Alcryst
  • Amber
  • Citrinne
  • Diamant
  • Jade
  • Lapis
  • Saphir

Characters from Elusia

  • Anna
  • Goldmary
  • Hortensia
  • Ivy
  • Kagetsu
  • Lindon
  • Rosado
  • Zelkov

Others

  • Griss, Zephia, and Marni: hounds who can’t be recruited
  • Mauvier: recruitable hound
  • Veyle: independant
  • Yunaka: independant

Characters from other Fire Emblem games

  • Byleth
  • Celica
  • Claude
  • Corrin
  • Dimitri
  • Edelgard
  • Eirika, Ephraïm
  • Ike
  • Marth
  • Micaiah
  • Leif
  • Lucina
  • Lyn
  • Roy
  • Sigurd
  • Tiki

Characters from previous Fire Emblem games cannot be played without a specific item. It’s called the Emblem Ring, and there are 12 of them to obtain through the game’s main story.