Fire Emblem is a strategy RPG series that stands out in its genre due to the emphasis put on character building. You don’t just simply add random characters to your roster to clear fights: you will have to put some time and effort into recruiting them and building them up.

Although the Engage title doesn’t focus on character bonding and growth as much as previous entries in the series, there are still some features that will require players to put some thought into getting new characters and building them.

Seadall is a dancer and Qi Adept that appeared first in the license’s latest title. He comes from Solm, similary to Timerra, Merrin, and Fogato. Here is how to recruit him and add him to your roster.

How to recruit Seadall in Fire Emblem Engage

To recruit Seadall in Fire Emblem‘s latest title Engage, you’ll simply need to progress through the main quest. There is no way to get him before a certain point of progress in the game, so be patient.

You’ll have to complete the main story’s Chapter 16, named “Seashore Travels.” Once you’ve completed the fight, you’ll be able to recruit Seadall by speaking to him with Alear.

Regarding gifts to choose for him, remember he’s a fortune-teller shrouded in mystery. He loves items such as Fairy-Tale and Poetry Books, while hating other items he won’t use at all, like Muscle Balm.