Fire Emblem Engage has released on Nintendo Switch, offering a new story and a new gameplay experience for fans of the strategy RPG series.

Usually, Fire Emblem games boast a very long playtime for players looking to complete the whole story. If you want to estimate how long is the main story and how much you’ve progressed into it, here is how many chapters the game includes.

How many chapters does Fire Emblem Engage include?

Fire Emblem‘s latest game features a total of 26 story chapters to complete, which is more than the Three Houses title had. The time needed to clear them all varies based on everyone’s playstyle, but it can take you from 40 to 60 hours in total.

In addition to the game’s main story, you’ll still have other quests and optional fights to complete. They can take you a very long time to clear, so if you’re looking to experience everything Fire Emblem Engage has to offer, you’re in for a long journey.

On the other side, some features saw less focus put on them in the Engage title and won’t take you as much time as they did in Three Houses: you won’t spend as many hours training and bonding with your characters (character development) as you did in Engage.