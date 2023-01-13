How to get the Fire Emblem Engage tarot cards

Fire Emblem Engage, the next chapter of the Fire Emblem strategy RPG series, is almost here. As the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Engage has big shoes to fill, but it looks very promising from what we’ve seen so far. The game aims to court both newcomers and series fans through its use of classic Fire Emblem heroes like Marth and Ike on its turn-based battlefields.

Like many Fire Emblem games before it, Engage is offering several special edition items that series enthusiasts can buy along with the game. One of these is a set of tarot cards featuring the art of those very same classic heroes. While they don’t appear to have any in-game purpose, they’re great-looking works of art that many collectors will no doubt want to have.

Here’s how to get Engage’s tarot card set.

Fire Emblem Engage tarot card details

Embark on the newest Fire Emblem adventure!



Pre-order Fire Emblem Engage and receive a free tarot card deck now, only at GameStop: https://t.co/qk63F7Fi8n pic.twitter.com/D6JhiV1QWb — GameStop (@GameStop) December 16, 2022

At time of writing, the only way to get Engage’s 12-card tarot card set is to pre-order or purchase a physical copy of the game at U.S. retailer GameStop. In a tweet shared back in December, the retailer revealed that those who buy the game from GameStop will receive the tarot card deck free with their purchase. GameStop didn’t mention whether the offer includes both the standard and Divine Editions of Engage, but the image shared shows only the game, so the tarot deck appears to be available for players who purchase either version.

Those who pre-ordered Engage will get their tarot deck when they pick up and pay for the game at GameStop. (The tarot deck only seems to be available to those who buy physical editions of the game.) Those who purchase the game and do not have a pre-order can get the deck by buying Engage at GameStop on or after Jan. 20, its release date.