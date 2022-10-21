Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG set on the streets of Gotham, putting players in the role of a team of heroes in wake of Batman’s death. As the city changes, Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing will need to figure out how to get around the city fast. Luckily, Lucius Fox provides an option to help the characters get around faster.

However, as is the case in most games, you’ll need to do something before you can unlock each fast travel point. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights.

How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights

In order to unlock Fast Travel, you’ll need to progress in the main story past the point where you go visit Cobblepot at the Iceberg Lounge for the first time. After you go back to the Belfry, you’ll be informed that Lucius Fox wants to talk. Go meet him out in the city the following evening to get shown the new flying “bird” he offers you.

However, in order to unlock fast travel points and use the new vehicle, you will have to scan the GCPD drones around the map to keep them from targeting you. As you scan them, Lucius will unlock more of them for you to find. Once you’ve scanned one of the drone locations, you can use it to immediately transport there using the tech.

This new machine allows the Bat family to fly around the city, dropping in from a height. If you have the glider ability, you can continue to glide after dropping from the wings, allowing you to travel even further. Either way, it’s a useful tool that will help you get around the map quickly.