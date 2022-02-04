How to repair weapons in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally here. The highly anticipated sequel of 2015’s Dying Light went live on Feb. 4, and players from all around the world are now free to roam the open world of a zombie apocalypse once again.

In Dying Light 2, players take control of Aiden Caldwell. They venture into the game’s main city, Villedor, to find Aiden’s sister, who reveals secrets about Aiden’s past.

Surviving in Villedor isn’t easy, though. The world players travel in Dying Light 2 is riddled with zombies, who are just waiting for them to land down and face them. In the game, players are able to choose from a wide variety of weapons, which makes fighting the zombies so much fun.

Nevertheless, as in most games like Dying Light 2, equipment deteriorates over time. Thankfully, though, most of it can be fixed. Here’s how to do it.

How to repair weapons

To repair a weapon in Dying Light 2, you need to have access to certain weapon mods, blueprints, and materials, which are needed to craft the weapon itself. Afterward, open your inventory and mod the weapon you want to repair. This will increase its durability by a small amount.

Unfortunately, there’s no other way to repair weapons in Dying Light 2. It’s also worth remembering that modding an item in this way will make a certain mod stay on it forever, so think twice before doing this.

Since there’s no way to repair weapons permanently in the game, be sure to make yourself comfortable with every type of weapon you find. You’ll never know when you’ll have to use them to fend off a horde of zombies.