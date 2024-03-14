How to make Sperm in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a game about crafting everything, but you can’t have certain forms of life without creating an Egg and, more importantly, Sperm.

Creating Sperm won’t take you long, and you might even come across it early if you are lucky, by combining a few random sea-themed things. If you struggle to find it, though, here’s the combination of elements you need to reach it.

Sperm recipe in Infinite Craft

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can create Sperm by combining Dust and Whale in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can find Sperm in six steps by using some similar-sounding species to come across it. The only way you can make this so early is thanks to the Sperm Whale. Otherwise, I feel this would have taken much longer to make.

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Water + Water = Lake Wind + Earth = Dust Earth + Earth = Mountain Lake + Mountain = Fjord Water + Fjord = Whale Dust + Whale = Sperm

What can you make with Sperm in Infinite Craft?

Sperm doesn’t have a lot of uses in Infinite Craft, and you will mainly find yourself in a circle with most of the other elements you try to combine it with. There are some funny things you can make through using it, with some of our favorites listed below:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Sperm + Sperm = Tadpole Sperm + Time = Baby Sperm + House = Home Sperm + America = Trump Sperm + Trump = President

