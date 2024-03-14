Category:
How to make Sperm in Infinite Craft

Life begins.
Published: Mar 14, 2024 06:41 am
sperm in infinite craft
Infinite Craft is a game about crafting everything, but you can’t have certain forms of life without creating an Egg and, more importantly, Sperm.

Creating Sperm won’t take you long, and you might even come across it early if you are lucky, by combining a few random sea-themed things. If you struggle to find it, though, here’s the combination of elements you need to reach it.

Sperm recipe in Infinite Craft

sperm combinations in infinite craft
You can create Sperm by combining Dust and Whale in Infinite Craft. Starting from the beginning, you can find Sperm in six steps by using some similar-sounding species to come across it. The only way you can make this so early is thanks to the Sperm Whale. Otherwise, I feel this would have taken much longer to make.

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Water+Water=Lake
Wind+Earth=Dust
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Lake+Mountain=Fjord
Water+Fjord=Whale
Dust+Whale=Sperm

What can you make with Sperm in Infinite Craft?

Sperm doesn’t have a lot of uses in Infinite Craft, and you will mainly find yourself in a circle with most of the other elements you try to combine it with. There are some funny things you can make through using it, with some of our favorites listed below:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Sperm+Sperm=Tadpole
Sperm+Time=Baby
Sperm+House=Home
Sperm+America=Trump
Sperm+Trump=President
