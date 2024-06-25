How to get access to the SUPERVIVE beta

SUPERVIVE, the neon-apocalyptic hero battle royale from Theorycraft Games, will go into open beta later this year. But players looking to get into the competitive game heavily inspired by some of the most popular MOBA titles can do so through exclusive playtests.

In SUPERVIVE, players are dropped into a unique sandbox environment as one of several hunters and must work alongside their teammates to end up as the last ones standing. The game looks to blend strategy and shooting in a format that should be very familiar to those who enjoy League of Legends or Dota 2, considering the affinity and experience the team at Theorycraft has with those games.

Unable to wait for the open beta later this year? We can’t either, so here’s what we know about getting into the upcoming playtests for SUPERVIVE.

How to get into the SUPERVIVE playtests

SUPERVIVE‘s next playtests are scheduled for Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 5. Each day has a time window for when the SUPERVIVE playtest will be live.

For NA players: The playtest window is 1pm to 7pm CT on June 27 , then 7pm to 12am CT from June 28 to July 5 .

The playtest window is , then . For European players: The playtest window is 1pm to 7pm CT on June 27, then 12pm to 5pm CT from June 28 to July 5.

Players can pre-register for the game and sign up for exclusive playtests on the game’s website by entering their email. Doing so will also “unlock a hunter of your choice.”

The Super Shards’ sole use is prioritizing who gets in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To increase your odds of receiving an invite to the exclusive playtest, you can earn Super Shards by collecting Twitch drops from watching any SUPERVIVE stream during the playtest window. Viewers can earn one Super Shard per hour watched, and those who earn Super Shards will receive priority when playtest keys are given out.

To be eligible for Super Shard drops, create an account on the Theorycraft website, then log into Twitch to connect your accounts. Once they’re connected, double-check to make sure you’ve pre-registered for the game, then sit back and wait for streams to start on June 27.

