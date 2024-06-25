Theorycraft renames Project Loki to SUPERVIVE, playtest for hero battle royale coming soon

Project Loki, the hero battle royale project in development at Theorycraft Games, has officially been renamed and revealed as SUPERVIVE, with a limited playtest coming later this week.

The stylized trailer released by Theorycraft today reveals SUPERVIVE as a top-down hero-based battle royale game, with gameplay that comes across as League of Legends if it were a battle royale. Considering that the team at Theorycraft consists of several former Riot employees who either worked on or have over 1,000 hours in League or other MOBA titles, it’s not a surprise to see some similarities.

The game looks to have a very high potential for attracting a competitive audience. Today’s trailer features audio from both casters and in-game comms. Another prominent detail included in the SUPERVIVE reveal was information about signing up for the upcoming playtest. While an open beta is promised for later this year, players can pre-register to join exclusive playtests, like the ones coming later this week.

On the game’s website, players can pre-register and sign up for the chance to get exclusive playtest access, while also unlocking a character, known as a Hunter, of their choice. The next playtests begin on Thursday, June 27, and run until Friday, July 5, but interested players can collect Super Shards via Twitch Drops, which will give pre-registered players priority when it comes to distributing keys. Super Shards will be earnable by watching any SUPERVIVE stream, with one earned for each hour watched.

SUPERVIVE is Theorycraft’s first game since the company was formed in December 2020 by former studio leads at Riot Games, Bungie, and Blizzard.

