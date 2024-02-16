How to make Blood in Infinite Craft

Blood is one of the most important aspects of life as it runs right below almost every living creature’s skin, rushing through its veins as it powers its very being. You can also create Blood in Infinite Craft, although it will take a bit of experimenting in the lab.

Blood might seem simple at first, but to create it in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to build toward your final goal through some abstract concepts that will eventually transform into the life essence that we need to stay alive. With a handful of combination recipes, you’ll find yourself being envied by vampires with Blood in your collection.

Here is the best recipe to create Blood in Infinite Craft.

Creating Blood in Infinite Craft

Blood is thicker than water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Blood, you’ll need to make something that keeps it flowing in your daily life: a Heart. With eight different combinations needed, here is the best way to craft a Heart in the game, and Blood shortly after.

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Fog = Love

Love + Love = Heart

Heart + Water = Blood

You may notice that many combinations with Blood will ultimately lead to Vampire. There are, however, a few peculiar combos that will fetch some unique results, such as Blood and Superman creating Kryptonite or Blood and Fjord creating a Viking. They do make sense, though, considering Kryptonite is the only thing that can make Superman bleed, while Vikings are known as some of the most brutal warriors in history.