How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft

We’ve seen a substantial rise in artificial intelligence in recent years—ChatGPT, image-generating software, and plenty of other nifty tools. I can confidently say we’re living in the future. On top of this, you can make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft also uses generative AI software, so here’s how to make Artificial Intelligence in the endless browser-based crafting game.

Artificial Intelligence recipe in Infinite Craft

You need Art and Technology to make Artificial Intelligence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two key elements you need to make Artificial Intelligence are Technology and Art. The process of making AI is, just like in real life, complex. Luckily for you, I’ll break these two recipes down for you. When you get both elements, simply combine them and you will get Artificial Intelligence.

How to make Technology in Infinite Craft

Making Technology in Infinite Craft is tricky since it consists of 33 steps. If you don’t already have it unlocked, I recommend you check out our guide on how to make Technology. Remember, you can always skip steps in the guide if you already have a recipe unlocked.

How to make Art in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to make Art is to combine Drawing and Mountain. If you didn’t get these two recipes, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make them. While making Drawing is complex, it only takes two Earths to make a Mountain.

There are 15 steps to unlock Drawing:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Steampunk Pirate Ship = Tree Dust + Tree = Wood Fire + Wood = Campfire Campfire + Earth = Charcoal Charcoal + Water = Pencil Earth + Pencil = Drawing

What can you make with Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft?

Once you make Artificial Intelligence, you can make all kinds of AI-related items. I advise you experiment with this a bit and see which new recipes you can unlock. Below, you’ll find some unique recipes I managed to unlock using the Artificial Intelligence element.