Category:
General

How to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft

Is it smarter than me?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 05:13 am
AI term in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve seen a substantial rise in artificial intelligence in recent years—ChatGPT, image-generating software, and plenty of other nifty tools. I can confidently say we’re living in the future. On top of this, you can make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft also uses generative AI software, so here’s how to make Artificial Intelligence in the endless browser-based crafting game.

Artificial Intelligence recipe in Infinite Craft

Instructions on how to make Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft
You need Art and Technology to make Artificial Intelligence. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two key elements you need to make Artificial Intelligence are Technology and Art. The process of making AI is, just like in real life, complex. Luckily for you, I’ll break these two recipes down for you. When you get both elements, simply combine them and you will get Artificial Intelligence. 

How to make Technology in Infinite Craft

Making Technology in Infinite Craft is tricky since it consists of 33 steps. If you don’t already have it unlocked, I recommend you check out our guide on how to make Technology. Remember, you can always skip steps in the guide if you already have a recipe unlocked.

How to make Art in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to make Art is to combine Drawing and Mountain. If you didn’t get these two recipes, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make them. While making Drawing is complex, it only takes two Earths to make a Mountain. 

There are 15 steps to unlock Drawing:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth+Wind=Dust
Fire+Water=Steam
Dust+Earth=Planet
Water+Water=Lake
Planet+Steam=Steampunk
Lake+Water=Ocean
Ocean+Steampunk=Steampunk Pirate
Steam+Steampunk Pirate=Steampunk Pirate Ship
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Steampunk Pirate ShipTree
Dust+Tree=Wood
Fire+Wood=Campfire
Campfire+Earth=Charcoal
Charcoal+Water=Pencil
Earth+Pencil=Drawing

What can you make with Artificial Intelligence in Infinite Craft?

Once you make Artificial Intelligence, you can make all kinds of AI-related items. I advise you experiment with this a bit and see which new recipes you can unlock. Below, you’ll find some unique recipes I managed to unlock using the Artificial Intelligence element. 

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Google+Artificial Intelligence=Skynet
Car+Artificial Intelligence=Car
Sacrifice+Artificial Intelligence=Human
Genetically Modified Food+Artificial Intelligence=Frankenfood
Rose+Artificial Intelligence=Cyber Rose
Art+Artificial Intelligence=Artificial Art
God+Artificial Intelligence=Singularity
Music+Artificial Intelligence=AI Music
related content
Read Article How to make School in Infinite Craft
School in Infinite Craft surrounded by other terms used to create it
Category:
General
General
How to make School in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make School in Infinite Craft
School in Infinite Craft surrounded by other terms used to create it
Category:
General
General
How to make School in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 27, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.