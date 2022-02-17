How to heal in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, players will be tested by both humans and machines as they play through the game.

In many conflicts, especially in the higher difficulty levels, healing will be essential to survival and progression. For this reason, it’s pivotal to learn how to heal in Horizon.

The easiest way to do this is to simply pick flowers and other medicinal items, which you’ll find scattered around the game’s open-world. To scan the surrounding area, press the right stick, which should highlight all pickable items around you—healing ones included. Afterward, approach them and press the D-Pad to heal yourself and get back in shape.

In more demanding fights, or in areas without healing flowers, the best way to heal is by consuming a Health Potion. You can find them on eliminated enemies, and you can also craft them.

To craft a Health Potion, hold down the D-Pad, which will open up the crafting menu. Scroll over a Health Potion and the option to craft it should appear. You will also be able to click left or right on the D-pad to browse through other recipes. Once you have the ingredients to create a Health Potion, hold the X button to craft it.

There are three types of Health Potions in Horizon: small, medium, and large. You need to have a certain amount of medicinal berries and wild meat for each one of them. For a Medium Health Potion, the game will also require one Vigorstem. Meanwhile, you’ll need a Fiberzest to create a Large Health Potion.