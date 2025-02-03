While being a streamer in Streamer Life Simulator 2 has its challenges, being swatted by a live viewer takes that struggle to the next level.

Prominent streamers like Adin Ross, xQc, and IShowSpeed have been swatted while live on stream, and it’s no joke. In Streamer Life Simulator 2, you get the “I Got Swatted” achievement after being jumped by the local authorities. If you want to experience this situation first-hand, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you know about getting swatted in Streamer Life Simulator 2.

How to get swatted in Streamer Life Simulator 2, explained

Make your choice wisely and the SWAT will be on your tail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After stealing the computer from your boss’ coffee shop and setting up the system at your place, you’ll have to install the Discat application from the web browser, which allows you to interact with your friends, viewers, and hackers. Once you have the Discat application, your friend Felix will help you set up your streaming journey.

As you start streaming, multiple people will text you on Discat. You’ll have to keep your eyes on one user named anon_c, who is part of the hacker group. He’ll text you on Discat claiming that he has your IP Address because you are an “amateur,” and you have to pay him a ransom of $50 or face the consequences.

He texted me on the very second day, and I didn’t have enough money to pay him as I spent most of what I had on my setup, so I declined. Little did I know, after a few days, on day seven, I woke up from my bed and a strong knocking on my door followed by a flashbang which blinded my sight, and I noticed three SWAT members with weapons barging into my apartment. You can also decline to pay the ransom to anon_c and get swatted into your room randomly to get the achievement like me.

It’s too late now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the swatting, I spawned randomly near a boatyard in my town and had to find my way back to my place after identifying my neighbors. After you decline to pay the ransom, make sure to go outside your room and learn the surroundings, which will help you find your way quickly to your place and start your streams.

If you end up paying to anon_c, he’ll not send a SWAT team immediately. But he might be back in the future to ask for more money and if you refuse him at that point, you’ll be swatted. However, if you want to complete the achievement, we recommend completing it quickly in the early game.

There could also be other repercussions of not paying the hacker group. They can install viruses on your system, and you’ll need to scan it using an antivirus to prevent it from crashing between your streams.

Apart from getting swatted, you also have to find different ways to earn money as donations are pretty and rare, so you either have to save money or spend it on the plane application, which allows you to bet a little portion of your cash for potentially high returns. Once you get enough money, you can also spend it on buying crypto equipment and make money to make the best gaming setup and become a popular streamer.

