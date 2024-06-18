How to get Flint in Pax Dei

Pax Dei mixes sandbox elements with MMO mechanics, meaning there’s a lot of crafting. You may already be wondering how you can find Flint in the game before diving into its more complicated mechanics.

Flint is an essential crafting material in Pax Dei, especially during the early game, when you must craft basic combat and survival items. At first glance, one would imagine finding Flint would be relatively easy in Pax Dei. I also thought I’d accumulate a bunch of them by playing the game until I realized I had none when I needed them the most.

Flint locations in Pax Dei

If you can’t see any Flint on the floor, try increasing your brightness settings. Image via Mainframe Industries

You can get Flint close to rivers and mountainous areas in Pax Dei. Flint spawns on the ground, and it looks just like a rock.

Flint generally spawns close to each other, so if you stumble upon one, there should be more nearby. Flint stacks up to 20 in your inventory, so you can save some for later without worrying about clogging your inventory.

How to use Flint in Pax Dei

Combine some Short Wood Stock with Flint, and you’ll get Flinthead Arrows in stacks of five. Image via Mainframe Industries

You can use Flint while crafting in Pax Dei. When you first find Flint, you’ll unlock the Flinthead Arrow recipe. This improved arrow is a nice improvement compared to the more basic variants like the Wooden arrow, making it a better fit for hunting.

In addition to Flinthead arrows, you’ll also need Flint while crafting Basic Cooking Tools, Basic Fletching Tools, and Basic Leatherworking Tools. While making these items, you’ll interact with the Carpenters and Blacksmith Workbenches.

Pax Dei launched as an early-access title at the time of writing. Whether Pax Dei was free to play was one of the first questions players had about the game because of its in-progress development status.

By the looks, the game’s developers, Mainframe Industries, may want to proceed with a modestly sized player base. Not only does this allow them to avoid server problems, but it also makes it easier to address player complaints. With Pax Dei growing as a title, we might see Flint becoming a part of more recipes, or the devs could at least give it a more visible model because Flint is relatively hard to spot, especially if you’re running the game on low brightness settings.

