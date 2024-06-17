Is Pax Dei free to play?

Pax Dei has attracted plenty of excitement with a position as a sandbox MMO inspired by the medieval era, but one big question is whether it is free to play—and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Launching into early access on June 18, Pax Dei is expected to remain in that state for at least a year while development of the title continues until launch, but players will be able to enjoy everything the world has to offer.

If you’re interested in the game and want to know whether you’ll have to splash the cash to play, read on to find out.

Is Pax Dei free?

Pay for the privilege. Image via Mainframe Industries

No, Pax Dei is not a free-to-play title. Three editions are available to purchase, all including access to Pax Dei for the entirety of early access.

Pax Dei’s early access period is set to last until at least June 2025, potentially longer, and purchasing one of the Founder’s Packs provides the full game after the early access period has ended.

Per the developer, the options for early access to Pax Dei are the Journeyman Founder’s Pack for £34.99 ($44.35), the Artisan Founder’s Pack for £49.99 ($63.36), or the Master Founder’s Pack for £89.99 ($114.07).

After the full launch, Pax Dei will require a recurring fee for ongoing game access based on the number of plots you want to maintain, but the final business model and prices are yet to be defined.

In December 2023, a blog post from the Pax Dei developers outlined the “rules” they have adopted to monetization within the game, with no direct monetization of performance or time skips, the in-game economy being 100 percent player-driven, and transparency with their monetization model.

Pax Dei is planning to offer “free, but limited, access,” offering a way for players to discover the world and the community for free before deciding whether to purchase the title. Full details on this plan are yet to be confirmed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy