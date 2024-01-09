Right after purchasing a new game on the Epic Games Store, the instinct of gamers will be to download it. In most cases, the download process should start without error unless you receive a notification that the Game you’re trying to install or play is unavailable.

Here’s what the error is and how to fix it.

What is the ‘Game Unavailable’ error on Epic Games Store?

The “Game Unavailable” error often appears when you buy a new game, but it won’t download, usually due to Epic’s servers being down. Luckily, it gets fixed relatively quickly, sometimes within minutes. It can also appear on its own, however. Players can still get rid of it by following easy troubleshooting steps.

Tip: The ‘Game Unavailable’ error can also happen during a season transition or the launch of a new one. New games or updates can also cause the issue.

How to fix ‘Game Unavailable’ error on Epic Games Store

To fix the Game Unavailable error, you’ll need to:

Head to your Library and find the Game unavailable to download or launch.

Click on that Game’s store page and click the blue in-library button, which will take you back to your Library.

The Game Unavailable error should be gone once you return to your Library from the store page.

For example, if you’re a Fortnite player and the error persists after applying the steps above, you should check Fortnite’s server status. Epic’s servers go down less often; when they do, they usually return online shortly. The developers also keep players updated through the Fortnite status page on Twitter.

Players who encounter the Game Unavailable error after fixing it will need to follow the above procedures once again. Trying to download a game and pausing it to start installing the title that had the Game Unavailable error can also work. You can contact Epic if the error keeps returning after resolving it multiple times.

Restart the Epic Games Launcher

After waiting around 10 minutes, restarting the launcher will allow the updates to download fully. Restarting the launcher after these updates may result in the game forcing an update that previously wasn’t there or didn’t upload correctly. Similarly, redownloading it could fix it.

So, there you have it! You know everything you need to know about fixing the ‘Game Unavailable’ error on Epic Games Store. Good luck!