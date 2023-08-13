How to find Vampire Crabs in Palia

In Palia, you are invited to embark on a captivating journey filled with endless possibilities in a brand-new high-fantasy set. In this cozy world brimming with various adventures and heartwarming experiences, you will have to learn and master multiple skills, from hunting and bug catching to gardening, cooking, and foraging, as you navigate the MMO.

Among the multiple core missions and tasks to take on, there’s a request that asks Palians to bring certain bugs, fishes, and crabs to the Vault of the Waves.

One of the required bugs to be offered to the Vault is a rare animal that captures players’ imaginations: the Vampire Crab. However, uncovering a Vampire Crab is no small feat, as they are quite elusive.

Screengrab via Palia

You can find Vampire Crabs only on the beaches surrounding the enigmatic Flooded Fortress. Claiming those waters as their domain, Vampire Crabs emerge exclusively between the hours of 6:00 PM to 3:00 AM in-game time. Distinct features set them apart from their ordinary Bahari Crab counterparts: their striking black shells and vibrant red appendage.

Similarly to every other bug in Palia, be careful when approaching a Vampire Crab. You need to approach with slow movements and stealth walk so as not to scare the animal away. While they may not be the swiftest of creatures, their relentless movement demands quick thinking, but you can use the various types of Smoke Bombs present in the game to capture the creature.

For those lucky enough to find and capture a Vampire Crab, great rewards await. A standard Vampire Crab can be sold for 145 gold pieces, while the fortunate discovery of a quality specimen—the ones surrounded by flickering lights—can yield a whopping 217 gold pieces. Still, better be careful not to let the excitement of capturing this elusive creature drain away your time and energy.

