How to change your House skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Personalization is what makes Disney Dreamlight Valley the magical world that it is. From unlocking new characters to crafting new items with materials, there’s lots to explore in the game, and Gameloft has added even more recently.

The Festival of Friendship update granted players the ability to change their House skins. Between paint colors, wallpapers, interior doors, and home skins, you can customize all of them with a few simple clicks.

In addition to changing the exterior paint of your house, players will also be able to change all the doors inside their homes. Combined with the ability to change wallpapers on a specific wall, fans will be able to design their dream homes in the Valley.

How do you change your House skins in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Upgrade your Disney Dreamlight Valley house to the maximum level by purchasing the four expansions from Scrooge McDuck.

If your house is at maximum level, head outside and enter the Furniture mode.

Click on the Replace option to change the color of your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Hi there! To apply your house skin, your Home must be maximum level. Then, pick up your house in furniture mode. A replace option will appear! This is also how you can change your house color 💜🤗 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 16, 2023

Upon choosing Replace, a menu will pop up containing the exterior paint colors players can use on their houses. In future patches, Gameloft is likely to release more skins and paint options, meaning the pop-up will fill with content over time.

Considering how costly customization can be in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re looking to decorate your house with the finest cosmetics in the game, you may want to get familiar with the best ways to make money fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do you move and replace interior doors in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Enter your home.

Switch to Furniture mode.

Select a door and drag it along the wall to pick a replacement.

Pressing “Y” will open the Replace door menu during this process.

How do you apply wallpaper on one wall in Disney Dreamlight Valley?