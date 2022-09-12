How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can escape to an expansive, magical Disney-themed world in the adventure and life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley. The world of Dreamlight Valley is rich with so many activities and bustling with so much life, with even more exciting content already on the way that players will likely struggle with deciding how to spend their time.

One aspect that is sure to be time-consuming but rewarding for Disney Dreamlight Valley players is designing their homes. There is a plethora of Disney-themed furniture and general magical items that players will want to put on display in their homes.

However, to display all of their stunning items, players will need to upgrade their homes otherwise they will have a very limited amount of space. Luckily, Scrooge McDuck allows players to perform many expansive additions to their homes at the cost of a solid amount of Star Coins.

The first step in expanding your home is to complete quests from Scrooge McDuck until you have obtained the “Dreamlight Valley Economy 101” quest from him. This task will require players to find and sell seven gems to Goofy’s stall.

Where to find all gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are 18 types of gems that players may collect. These gems are all specific to a few Dreamlight Valley locations and can only be found by mining the dark black rock chunks that are located around the rocky walls in every area.

Players may find Amethyst or Shiny Amethyst from the Forgotten Lands or Frosted Heights .

or from the or . Players may find Aquamarine or Shiny Aquamarine from Dazzle Beach or the Forest of Valor .

or from or the . Players may find Citrine or Shiny Citrine from the Sunlit Plateau or Glade of Trust .

or from the or . Players may find Diamond or Shiny Diamond from the Forgotten Lands .

or from the . Players may find Emerald or Shiny Emerald from the Forest of Valor or Glade of Trust .

or from the or . Players may find Garnet or Shiny Garnet from the Peaceful Meadow or Plaza .

or from the or . Players may find Peridot or Shiny Peridot from Dazzle Beach or Peaceful Meadow .

or from or . Players may find Topaz or Shiny Topaz from the Plaza .

or from the . Players may find Tourmaline or Shiny Tourmaline from Frosted Heights or Sunlit Plateau.

How to expand your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spending Star Coins on home expansions will not only improve the amount of space and overall look of your home but will also add more storage for anything you collect while traversing through Dreamlight Valley. There are a few different types of home upgrades with each resulting in different additions.

After players have collected and sold seven gems to Goofy and returned to talk with Scrooge McDuck once more, they will then have an elevator installed in their homes. This elevator can be used to expand the interior of your Dreamlight Valley home.

The first expansion costs 1,000 Star Coins.

The second expansion costs 2,000 Star Coins.

Interacting with the elevator will expand the interior of your home and also allow you to add more rooms of your choice. You can add up to three additional rooms per floor and may choose what size each one is.

If players want to add a six-by-six room, it will cost them 1,000 Star Coins.

If players want to add an eight-by-eight room, it will cost them 2,000 Star Coins.

If players want to add a 10 by 10 room, it will cost them 3,000 Star Coins.

Those seeking an all-around improvement in the exterior of their house and additional storage will want to head to the Scrooge McDuck sign located on the outside of their home. Interacting with it will allow players to make further upgrades to their homes.

The first exterior upgrade with a nicer house exterior design and increased storage space costs 2,000 Star Coins.

The second exterior upgrade with an even better house exterior design, further increased storage space, and the ability to add a second floor (which may be done at the elevator and costs 3,000 coins) costs 20,000 Star Coins.

The third exterior upgrade with the best-looking house exterior, the maximum storage space, and the ability to add a third floor (which may be done at the elevator and costs 3,000 coins) costs 75,000 Star Coins.

After completing all of these expansions, players will have quite a solid amount of rooms to display their various treasures in and lots of storage to hold all of their necessary crafting goods.